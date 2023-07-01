A year ago, traffic crashes during the Fourth of July holiday claimed 10 lives in Virginia.

The Virginia State Police urge drivers to drive safely and drive sober.

As part of efforts to reduce fatalities, the Virginia State Police will increase patrols starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday through midnight Tuesday. This is part of Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.)

During the 2022 Operation C.A.R.E., Virginia troopers arrested 69 drivers for driving under the influence and cited 4,262 speeders and 1,585 reckless drivers. Troopers issued 429 citations to individuals for failing to buckle up and another 131 citations for children not being properly secured in a vehicle.

As of Saturday, Virginians are reminded that the “Move Over” law expands to include moving over for any stationary vehicle displaying hazard lights, warning signs, or flares.

Colonel Gary T. Settle, state superintendent of the Virginia State Police, said Virginia is averaging two traffic deaths per day over the first six months of 2023.

Settle said, “Traffic deaths and crashes are prevented when drivers and passengers simply follow the rules of the road."