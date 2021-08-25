Virginia State Police investigating fatal car crash in Augusta County

A collision between two vehicles last week has resulted in the death of an Augusta County woman, the Virginia State Police said Wednesday.

The crash occurred Aug. 19 on Deerfield Valley Road about a quarter mile north of Buckeye Lane in West Augusta at about 5:39 p.m., according to a VSP news release.

A 2014 Honda Ridgeline pickup truck was traveling north on the road when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, traveled across the center line and struck an oncoming 2019 Ford Superduty truck. The impact of the crash caused the Ford to overturn.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The driver of the Honda, Barbara A. Counts, 82, of West Augusta, was transported to UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville where she succumbed to her injuries Monday.

Counts was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, police said.

The driver of the Ford, Lester G. Sisler, 38, of West Augusta, was transported for treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.