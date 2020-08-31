Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

STAUNTON — A Raphine woman died after a multi-vehicle crash in Staunton on Sunday.

Virginia State Police said that at 9:39 a.m. Sunday, a multi-vehicle crash occurred on Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) just south of Route 252 (Middlebrook Road).

A 2001 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling on Route 262 when it crossed the center-line and struck a 2014 Honda Civic, according to police. The Suburban then spun around and struck a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country that was traveling behind the Honda.

The driver of the Honda Civic, 43-year-old Charlotte G. Gingerelli, of Raphine, died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Virginia State Police said Monday they are still investigating the crash.

