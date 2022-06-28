Virginia State Police to step up patrols over July 4th weekend

The Virginia State Police will increase patrols over the upcoming July 4th weekend.

The increased presence will start on 12:01 Friday morning and continue until midnight Monday.

The effort is in hopes of cutting down on last year’s statistics over July 4th that included 12 traffic deaths and the arrest of 61 drivers operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs. There were also 4,025 speeders and 1,434 reckless drivers as well as 510 citations for failing to wear a seat belt.

Colonel Gary T. Settle, the superintendent of the Virginia State Police, is asking for increased driver safety.

“With fatal traffic crashes on pace this year to mimic last year’s record number, I urge all Virginians to buckle up, eliminate distractions and never drive buzzed, drunk or under the influence,” he said. “Together, we can make this Independence Day the safest on record!”

