Virginia unemployment low, but labor participation is too

The Virginia Employment Commission’s monthly unemployment rates paint a picture of economic prosperity in the Old Dominion.

The Commonwealth of Virginia’s unemployment rate in October was 2.6 percent. And the rate in the Staunton-Waynesboro MSA stood even lower, at 2.5 percent.

But a deeper dive into the numbers reveals a troubling statistic. Virginia’s labor force participation rate is not even two-thirds of those age 16 and older who can work, 63.6 percent. And there is no one sector being victimized, according to Blue Ridge Community College President John Downey.

Downey distilled the worker shortages when he spoke to Virginia’s State Board of Community Colleges last month.

“There are shortages in almost every profession … from truck drivers to teachers, from welders to aviation maintenance technicians, from health care workers to mental health professionals. There are shortages of hospitality and tourism employees, manufacturing technicians, veterinary technicians, accountants, early childhood education professionals and cybersecurity experts,” Downey told the state board.

While there are no easy answers, area economic development and educational experts can point to several reasons employers are seeking workers in various fields instead of being flooded with applicants.

There is agreement that the pandemic did have an impact on the workforce. Jay Langston, executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Partnership, an organization that helps with economic development in 12 localities from Rockbridge County to Shenandoah County, said women exited the workforce during the pandemic. He said the pandemic impacted families.

In his talk to the state community college board, Downey said another reason for a decline of women in the workforce was that they made up the bulk of jobs most affected by the COVID shutdowns, such as retail jobs, the service sector, travel and tourism and hospitality jobs.

“Although most of these jobs have returned by now, many of the female workers have chosen not to because they realized that the long hours and relatively low pay wasn’t helping them to advance financially over time,” Downey said.

Langston also points to the exodus of people in their 50s and 60s to retirement. “It was the last straw for people in their 50s and 60s. They said, ‘we are done.’ It left us with a deficit of people to fill jobs,” Langston said.

And while small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy, the increased number of small business entrepreneurs has impacted traditional work settings, according to Downey.

“As more young people start their own companies or create and work in non-profit organizations, there may be a corresponding decline in the number of skilled workers available to be employed in more traditional workforce settings,” Downey said in his speech to the state community college board.

While the relatively anemic labor force participation has educators, economic development professionals and economists scratching their heads, there are efforts to increase the numbers.

Langston said he is working with organizations like the Shenandoah Valley Workforce Board to find ways to communicate career paths better. He said young people need to know about technical trades, associate college degrees and the traditional four-year bachelor’s degree, with an emphasis on workforce skills.

“Our manufacturers are looking for accountants, human resources people and business managers,” Langston said.

Downey said Virginia community colleges seek new partnerships with other education providers to minimize duplication. He said community colleges are also strategizing with economic developers to offer workforce training that will lead to good jobs.

City of Waynesboro Economic Development and Tourism Director Greg Hitchin said Blue Ridge Community College has worked with manufacturers on training programs that pay students and assure them of an interview with a participating industry. He said the community college’s Job Starter program offers three weeks of paid training by participating industries.

And Hitchin said the signing bonus offered to employees has become more common.

Downey closed his address with a motivational offering to his fellow community college administrators. “Solving the labor shortage does not depend on recruiting the unemployed, but rather … the unengaged. Each of us developed a passion for our chosen careers at some point. Helping all students find that passion is the key to the mission of community colleges that we love so dearly,” he said.

Downey said a reflex action of simply creating workforce training programs is not the answer. He said the next decade will mean closer interaction with industry to see what training is needed. “We will have to cooperate more than ever to meet the needs of industry,” he said.