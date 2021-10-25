Volunteers begin construction of Blue Ridge Children's Museum playground

“The whole theme of the children’s museum is tying it in to what we have available to us in this community. I really wanted to help educate parents on the parkway and the national park and all of the things that we have right here in our community,” Orlando said.

Part of the interior museum is going to have an imitation Appalachian Trail going through it along with a river exhibit to connect it with the South River that runs through Waynesboro.

Meg Heubeck was a volunteer working at Saturday’s event who first heard about the children’s museum and playground after first reading about Orlando receiving the grant to begin constructing it.

“My son was much younger, and even though he probably wouldn’t benefit, I thought ‘What a great thing for Waynesboro. We need it,’” she said. “And I’ve been volunteering ever since.”

Heubeck said that if locals want to attract people, and especially families, to move to Waynesboro, there has to be things offered here that everyone can do.

Susan Zawacki was another volunteer at the event who helped build two garden beds before noon, as well as helping put together picnic tables.