The two-day clinic is set for the Rockingham County Fairgrounds at 4800 South Valley Pike in Harrisonburg. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis over the two days. No identification is required.

RAM also needs general support volunteers to help set up on Friday, May 5, and take down on Sunday. May 7. Overnight parking staff to greet patients is also needed, as are interpreters to aid patients through the process. Individuals do not need to work in the medical field to work in general support.