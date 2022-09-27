 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VPAS offers six-week caregivers workshop

The Valley Program for Aging Services is offering a free one-hour workshop for six weeks titled Confident Caregiver Circles on Tuesdays starting Oct. 18.

Space is limited. Registration is necessary to attend the support group at Waynesboro’s First Baptist Church.

Registration can be made by calling (540) 615-5341 or emailing at vpas.info/caregiver-support.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian. 

