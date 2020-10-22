 Skip to main content
VSP investigating crash involving moped in Augusta County
At 1:21 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a crash in the 700 block of East Side Highway. The crash involved a moped and a Nissan sedan. At least one person was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash. This is all the information the VSP has at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian. 

