VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Augusta County.

The single-vehicle crash occurred Wednesday afternoon in the 5000 block of Lee Jackson Highway along Route 11, according to a press release.

A 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling south when it crossed the center median, spun several times, ran off the left side of the road, struck the ditch and overturned, the release said.

The driver, Max B. Miller, III, 28, of Lexington, was transported to Augusta Health where he succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

