VSP investigating two-vehicle crash in Augusta County

Virginia State Police are investigating a two-person crash that occurred in the 2400 block of Churchville Avenue along Route 250 in Augusta County Monday night.

A 2007 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on Churchville Avenue when it crossed the center line and struck a 2014 Toyota Corolla head-on, according to a press release from VSP.

The driver of the Dodge, Elizabeth L. Huffman, 48, of Staunton, was transported for treatment of serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Toyota, Mary Jo E. Rickman, 29, of Staunton, was transported to for treatment of serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

In addition to Rickman, another adult passenger was transported for treatment of serious injuries and two children were transported for treatment of minor injuries. All passengers were using appropriate safety restraints.

Huffman was charged with failure to maintain control, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation.

