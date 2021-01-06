Wanted Waynesboro man arrested in South Carolina for child pornography charges

A Waynesboro man wanted on child pornography charges was arrested in South Carolina on Monday, the Waynesboro Police Department said.

On Oct. 28, 77-year-old Dale Franklin Lunsford was issued 25 warrants for child pornography possession and one distribution of child pornography. After investigators arrived on the scene to arrest Lunsford, they discovered the man had fled his residence and possibly the area in his burgundy 2014 Volkswagen Passat, WPD said.

On Monday, Lunsford was arrested in Charleston, South Carolina, by state authorities.

Police said in a released statement that the department received a complaint in February 2020 from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) that a computer user in Waynesboro was uploading and downloading child pornography.

The WPD Investigations Division launched an immediate investigation into the allegation, according to the release. A search warrant was executed in the 900 block of Northgate Avenue at the residence of Lunsford. Officials seized several pieces of electronic equipment and discovered hundreds of images of child pornography upon forensic investigation.

Lunsford is being extradited to Waynesboro and will stand trial for the 25 child pornography warrants issued for his arrest in October.

