War Memorial Pool available this summer after COVID closure in 2020

Community members can again enjoy Waynesboro’s War Memorial Pool after COVID-19 related budget cuts and safety concerns shuttered the popular summer recreation site for the 2020 season.
The Virginia Gators are managing the pool this summer, while the city is handling pool maintenance. This is the first time the Gators have managed Waynesboro’s community pool, but the group has managed the city pool in Roanoke for five years.
“Everything’s been pretty smooth so far and the city has been easy to work with, so I can see this continuing for a long time,” Virginia Gators coach Rob Rule said.
Although under new management, pool visitors shouldn’t notice any major differences at War Memorial Pool than in years past. Rule said the Gators tried to keep all pool rules and regulations the same as the city had previously established.
In addition to managing the pool this summer, Virginia Gators also runs the summer swim team, Park Piranhas, and provides swim lessons. While Park Piranhas is already full, those wanting to sign up for swim lessons at War Memorial Pool can do so by visiting teamunify.com/team/vavgoc/page/home and selecting “War Memorial Pool Waynesboro” under the navigation bar.
“We encourage people to come out and enjoy the pool. It’s really just great that people can enjoy it because it’s a beautiful pool,” Rule said. “It’s got to be one of the better public pools around as far as cleanliness of the water. The city does a great job keeping up with it. We’re lucky in this town to have a pool like that.”
The 50-meter pool opened Memorial Day weekend and will remain open until mid-August. Multiple lifeguards are on duty during all pool hours.
Guests can visit Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 7 p.m. with the exception of this upcoming Friday, Saturday and Sunday when the pool will be closed to the public for a swim meet. War Memorial Pool also can be rented after hours for occasions like birthday parties.
Admission rates remain the same as 2019 — children under two are free, ages three to 15 are $2, and ages 16 and older are $4.