War Memorial Pool available this summer after COVID closure in 2020

IF YOU GO

» WHAT: War Memorial Pool in Waynesboro

» WHERE: Ridgeview Park, 700 S. Magnolia Ave.

» WHEN: Open now through mid-August Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday 1-7 p.m. Closed June 18-20 for a swim meet.

» RATES: Children under 2 are free, ages 3-15 $2, and 16+ $4