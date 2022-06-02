War Memorial Pool reopens for the 2022 season

With the temperatures rising, many Waynesboro residents flocked to the War Memorial Pool this week as it reopened for the season.

Alexandra Candelier, the assistant manager at the pool, said the crowd since the pool opened May 28 has been stronger than last year’s turnout, where residents were still unsure whether the pool was open after being closed for the 2020 season because of the pandemic.

“It’s been a lot more busy than we were last year,” Candelier said. “I’d probably say there are double, almost triple, the amount of people who have been coming out. The weather’s been a lot nicer this year, and camps are finally back. I think people just know that we’re open because last year with COVID, people didn’t know. We’ve had a really good turnout.”

Candelier said it looked like it would be a more normal year for the pool.

“We want people to have fun and for as many people to come out as possible,” Candelier said.

Julie Eckenroth, of Waynesboro, brought her two sons to the pool on Wednesday afternoon and said she was glad the pool offered relief from the heat.

“My kids, they’re like fish,” Eckenroth said. “They love it.”

Josh Northern, of Waynesboro, also pointed to the temperature as a reason to be grateful for the pool opening.

“It’s been so hot the past couple of days, so we’re definitely excited about it,” Northern said. “My son enjoys the pool a million percent. He loves it.”

The pool slightly increased the price of admission for the 2022 season. The fee for children three through 15 and seniors over 65 is $3. Adults pay $5 for entry. Children under two get into the pool free.

The pool also offers season passes in either a family pass, couples pass, or individual option.

The War Memorial Pool is located at Ridgeview Park at 700 S. Magnolia Ave. in Waynesboro.

