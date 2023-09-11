The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry board and staff celebrated the move to new Waynesboro offices Saturday, but interim executive director Brian Edwards said the day meant much more.

Edwards said the move to offices on Fairfax Avenue at the former Arc of Augusta facility will enhance what WARM can do for the homeless population and homeless women with families at its Ruth VanCleve Anderson house. The house, next to the new offices, provides homeless women with financial and emotional help.

“Today signals the start of WARM being able to improve its service to our homeless neighbors by bringing on more staff to run the expanded cold weather shelter and to provide additional living spaces with Ruth’s house,” Edwards said.

The new offices will give WARM staff workspace and will allow for monthly WARM board meetings to be held. The new offices will also free up additional space at the Anderson house so that more women with children can be helped.

Edwards said, “Not having a headquarters to host staff development, community engagement sessions, or even an office for an executive director prevented us from running our organization as efficiently as we wanted.”

Staff, board members, and supporters of WARM gathered on Fairfax Avenue to cut the ribbon on Saturday and get a look at the offices.

WARM is best known for its cold weather shelter program, which runs from late November to around Easter. The cold weather shelter has recently gotten a boost: a $150,000 grant from the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge for three years. The grant will enable WARM to double its shelter bed capacity from 35 to 70.

Hunter McMillon, WARM's cold weather shelter manager, said the program benefits from the increased access to a building for seven weeks this coming winter at Augusta Expo. When not at Expo, WARM’s shelter program will rotate weekly to different churches in Waynesboro, Staunton, and Augusta County.

“We are the shelter of last resort,” said McMillon of WARM’s cold weather shelter. He said many who rely on WARM might not meet the physical requirements at a shelter like the Valley Mission in Staunton. WARM does not require background checks or drug screening for those they serve.