Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry completed its eighth year of cold weather shelter ministry on Saturday.

WARM Interim Executive Director and Board Chairman Brian Edwards said WARM served 153 adult men and women, totaling 3,768 stays at shelter sites over 20 weeks. The cold weather shelter season opened in late November. Shelter was provided at locations in Waynesboro and West Augusta County.

WARM also provided approximately 11,000 meals through area churches, partner churches, restaurants, businesses and by individuals. Hundreds of articles of clothing were donated, as were snacks and bottled water. The Augusta Health Mobile Clinic provided vaccinations and other preventive care twice.

Edwards said the ministry had a successful season.

“For all intents and purposes, this cold weather shelter season was a success, which I am relieved to say because we weren’t sure it was going to be,” Edwards said.

He said a shorter planning time than previous years still meant a commitment of 35 available beds over 20 weeks. But, in the end, Edwards said partners of WARM came through.

“Our faith-based community and other nonprofits like Augusta Expo stepped up to make this season a reality,” he said. “Our community of caring assembled quickly so that we could provide shelter, meals and warmth to the homeless.”

During the pandemic, WARM took a hiatus of three years. Emergency shelters were provided at local hotels. The Virginia Department of Health provided these shelter sites using CARES Act funds.

Edwards said WARM will continue its other core ministry year-round, the Ruth Van Cleve Anderson WARM House for Women & Children. That service started in 2015.