Warner asks Virginians to tell FCC if they have broadband coverage

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner has been relentlessly helping Virginia get broadband access across the commonwealth.

Warner knows the stakes, particularly in rural areas where broadband connectivity is more difficult because of a lack of population density and remoteness. Lack of broadband can hamper education and stall potential economic development.

“With broadband, there is no guarantee of economic success, but there is no chance without it,” Warner, D-Va., said during a telephone interview Wednesday.

So Warner is urging Virginians to weigh in with the Federal Communications Commission between now and Jan. 13 on FCC maps showing estimates of broadband coverage across the country. The senator wants to ensure the maps accurately reflect the current broadband options at the address Virginians live. If the maps need to be corrected, individuals can submit a location challenge or availability challenge through the FCC website.

What is at stake? The allocation of $65 billion from the bipartisan infrastructure law passed by Congress will be deployed across the country. The money will be allocated to states based on the number of individuals in each state lacking access to high-speed internet.

Warner spoke of the nuances people need to be aware of. Internet providers typically have reported by census block; if one home was served in a census block, the whole block was said to be served.

“One or two houses may be covered, and it is said that whole part of the county is being covered,” Warner said. Consumers should look at the FCC Broadband Map so that the funds can be used accurately.

And the senator said it is also essential for Virginia residents to know the broadband options where they live. That includes more than just prices. It is necessary to know the speed of the service.

Locally, Augusta County is in the midst of a project to provide universal broadband access to residents of Virginia’s second-largest county by land. The goal is to provide 700 miles of fiber in the county and connect 6,167 unserved locations by 2025.

Deputy Augusta County Administrator Jennifer Whetzel said the county is part of a regional eight-locality project, the largest broadband project in Virginia’s history. Funds of nearly $97 million are being provided under a Virginia Telecommunication Initiative grant. The money is provided through the American Rescue Plan. All Points Broadband, a rural broadband company, is partnering with Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative and Dominion Energy.

When questioned by Augusta County Supervisors in September about broadband gaps that would remain, an All Points representative said the company would work on those not covered.

Also in the works under a 2021 VATI grant is a broadband project being built by MGW/Lingo Networks that serves the Middlebrook, Deerfield and Morris Mill areas of Augusta County. Whetzel said that project is about 50 percent complete.