WATCH: Attendees learn an Elizabethan dance during ASC's William Shakespeare birthday celebration

STAUNTON — The American Shakespeare Center returned to the streets of downtown Staunton to celebrate William Shakespeare’s birthday with a free celebration Saturday morning.
The celebration began with a Shakespeare costume parade at the Staunton Farmers Market and continued in front of Grace Christian School. There, attendees participated in socially-distanced Elizabethan dancing, Shakespeare MadLibs, socially-distanced fighting, famous speeches, and the opportunity to die a bloody Shakespearean death.
Kailey Potter, a graduate student in the Shakespeare and Performance graduate program at Mary Baldwin University, said the celebration was important because it introduces children to Shakespeare at an early age.
“This is how you get little ones interested in it,” Potter said.
Lia Wallace, college prep programs manager for ASC education, said the event allows “budding thespians of all ages to sample the wide and wonderful world of theatre, drama and Shakespeare.”
Saturday’s celebration was also a way to show the community that ASC was still around, Wallace said. Last year’s birthday celebration was virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Even though the lights have been off for a long time, we’re trying to turn the lights back on, and that starts with reaching out to the community,” Wallace said.
While there’s been no audience at ASC’s Blackfriars Playhouse since the pandemic hit last March, performances have still been available to the community through videos, live streams and outdoor performances at Staunton’s Blackburn Inn.
ASC Kelly Burdick, ASC director of communications, said the ability to be together with others was fundamental to who the ASC is. It meant everything to her to be back out in the community Saturday morning for the celebration.
“To anyone who’s been inside the Blackfriars Playhouse — and if they haven’t, they should — our audience is on three sides and the lights are on, and so everything that we do is built for connection and it’s built for eye contact,” Burdick said. “Virtual just takes that away.”
Hudson Bronik-Ezzell came out with her family for Saturday’s celebration. Bronik-Ezzell has now been in three plays through the ASC, which were all virtual.
“It was interesting because it was on Zoom, but now we perform in person at the theatre,” Bronik-Ezzell said.
So far, her favorite play has been Macbeth, in which she portrayed lady Macbeth.
“We are huge fans of Shakespeare and the ASC,” said Matt Ezzell, Bronik-Ezzell’s father.
Sarah Enloe, ASC director of education, said they had to reimagine what this year’s celebration would look like compared to previous years.
“Usually at Shakespeare’s birthday party, we have a ton more things happening, so we just kind of narrowed the focus this year to things that we could do that wouldn’t require people to touch other people or touch items that would be shared,” Enloe said.
The community is encouraged to be on the lookout for upcoming ASC events.
“We’re really excited to get back to what we do,” Wallace said.