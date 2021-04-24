WATCH: Attendees learn an Elizabethan dance during ASC's William Shakespeare birthday celebration

While there’s been no audience at ASC’s Blackfriars Playhouse since the pandemic hit last March, performances have still been available to the community through videos, live streams and outdoor performances at Staunton’s Blackburn Inn.

ASC Kelly Burdick, ASC director of communications, said the ability to be together with others was fundamental to who the ASC is. It meant everything to her to be back out in the community Saturday morning for the celebration.

“To anyone who’s been inside the Blackfriars Playhouse — and if they haven’t, they should — our audience is on three sides and the lights are on, and so everything that we do is built for connection and it’s built for eye contact,” Burdick said. “Virtual just takes that away.”

Hudson Bronik-Ezzell came out with her family for Saturday’s celebration. Bronik-Ezzell has now been in three plays through the ASC, which were all virtual.

“It was interesting because it was on Zoom, but now we perform in person at the theatre,” Bronik-Ezzell said.

So far, her favorite play has been Macbeth, in which she portrayed lady Macbeth.

“We are huge fans of Shakespeare and the ASC,” said Matt Ezzell, Bronik-Ezzell’s father.