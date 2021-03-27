WATCH: Demonstrators march in Staunton as part of ‘Stop Asian Hate’ rallies across the country

Other signs held read, “Racism is a virus,” “Justice for all Shooting Victims,” and “Protect Asian Lives.”

Xinru Arrit, a Wilson Memorial junior, also attended.

“It’s hard to deal with lack of representation in the media but then suddenly get all this representation only because eight people had to die, and six of them Asian,” Arritt said.

Susan Arritt, Xinru’s mom, was at the protest to support her daughter. She was also there to help to stop racism, Asian hate and fear among people of Asian heritage, she said.

Xinru was one of four speakers who spoke to the crowd once they arrived at the courthouse. She reminded everyone that the Stop Asian Hate Movement is not only for East Asians, but other groups, including mixed, disabled and LGBTQIA+ Asians.

“We are together,” Xinru said.

Waynesboro High senior Delaney Duff, another organizer, introduced the speakers and addressed the crowd. She put together the event because of the spike in hate crimes against Asian American and the Pacific Islander communities and other issues that she thinks are being overlooked. These included Asian American stereotypes and dark humor that’s been used against these communities.