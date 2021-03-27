WATCH: Demonstrators march in Staunton as part of ‘Stop Asian Hate’ rallies across the country

STAUNTON — Around 60 people gathered in Staunton on Saturday afternoon for a Stop Asian Hate March and Protest.
The peaceful protest fought against the growing number of anti-Asian hate crimes in the country, with the most recent Atlanta shooting that killed eight people, six of which were of Asian descent.
Shortly after 1 p.m., protesters left Gypsy Hill Park. They marched nearly 1.5 miles through the city before they arrived at the Augusta County Courthouse in downtown Staunton.
At times the group chanted — “Hey hey, ho ho, Asian hate has got to go!" or “Protect Asian Lives!” — other times, they were silent. Through it all, passersby honked their horns and cheered out their car windows to support the group.
Waynesboro High School senior Alexandra Candelier, who helped organize the event, carried a sign that said “Proud to be Asian.”
Candelier’s mother was born in Seoul, South Korea. Although she’s only half-Asian, she said she’s still very proud to be Asian. She hoped Saturday would raise awareness of how serious racism is, especially after the Atlanta shooting.
“This has to stop because it affects all of us,” Chandelier said. “We need to stick up for each other because we can’t be silent anymore.”
Other signs held read, “Racism is a virus,” “Justice for all Shooting Victims,” and “Protect Asian Lives.”
Xinru Arrit, a Wilson Memorial junior, also attended.
“It’s hard to deal with lack of representation in the media but then suddenly get all this representation only because eight people had to die, and six of them Asian,” Arritt said.
Susan Arritt, Xinru’s mom, was at the protest to support her daughter. She was also there to help to stop racism, Asian hate and fear among people of Asian heritage, she said.
Xinru was one of four speakers who spoke to the crowd once they arrived at the courthouse. She reminded everyone that the Stop Asian Hate Movement is not only for East Asians, but other groups, including mixed, disabled and LGBTQIA+ Asians.
“We are together,” Xinru said.
Waynesboro High senior Delaney Duff, another organizer, introduced the speakers and addressed the crowd. She put together the event because of the spike in hate crimes against Asian American and the Pacific Islander communities and other issues that she thinks are being overlooked. These included Asian American stereotypes and dark humor that’s been used against these communities.
“It’s reached a new height since the discovery of the COVID-19 virus, and they’re not just jokes anymore,” Duff said.
Lorraine Dresch, an English teacher at Waynesboro High School, also spoke during the protest. In her speech, she said the names of those who died during the Atlanta shooting and recalled some of the racist remarks she received growing up as a minority in a predominantly white community.
“We don’t need any authority to tell us what we as marginalized people already know about the risks we face simply by daring to exist in this country,” Dresch said.
Candelier read a statement from Waynesboro High School social studies teacher Leonard Richards, who couldn’t attend the event in person.
Staunton resident Anhthu Nguyen said the Asian community is super small. She felt it was important for attend the protest to let the community know that this is an important issue, she said.
“As the organizer said, there is long-standing anti-Asian sentiment, and this has all contributed,” Nguyen said.