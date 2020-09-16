WATCH NOW: Groundbreaking ceremony held for Augusta Health Outpatient Pavilion

FISHERSVILLE — Hospital board members and employees joined government officials in breaking new ground for a new outpatient pavilion at Augusta Health on Wednesday.
The more than 60,000 square foot pavilion will include an imaging center, breast health center and a multi-specialty surgery center. The pavilion is the start of the next phase of a board approved Enhanced Access Initiative of the Journey 2025 Strategic Plan, and is set to open in late 2022.
“We come together to break ground for what might be our biggest visionary project yet,” said Mary Mannix, FACHE, president and CEO of Augusta Health.
The freestanding imaging system will provide lower costs for patients, employers and the community at large, Mannix said during Wednesday’s ceremony. The breast cancer center will provide screening, prevention, cancer diagnosis as well as genetic counseling. The outpatient surgery center is set to be equipped with 11 private, enclosed pre-operation and recovery bays.
“They’re separate, but yet they’ll be coordinated, integrated and working together to improve access and the health of our patients and community to provide an entirely different very distinctive patient experience,” Mannix said.
The project will cost between $50 and $60 million, Mannix said. It will be funded from Augusta Health Reserves and philanthropic contributions, according to a press release. The project team consists of CANNONDESIGN, architects from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Buffalo, New York, JLL, a project management team from Richmond, and Plecker Construction of Staunton.
Mannix said the pavilion will benefit the community tremendously and will be a wonderful opportunity for a personalized and streamlined outpatient experience.
“I can’t overemphasize how different the patient experience will be,” Mannix said. “That’s the part we’re really excited about.”
The pavilion will also feature nearby parking, efficient registration, comfortable waiting areas with retail conveniences and a WiFi accessible cafe. There will also be retail options available, but Mannix said she wants to hold community focus groups before anything is finalized. There will also be a village garden that will allow patients, families, team members, and medical staff to meditate and take breaks.
Del. John Avoli attended Wednesday’s groundbreaking calling it a “momentous occasion.”
“I enjoy every visit to Augusta Health to visit people or to see friends here, but today is more than a visit, it’s a celebration of a wonderful step in your journey,” Avoli said. “A step that will provide even more members of our community with access to healthcare they need in both an affordable and convenient manner.”
