WATCH NOW: Groundbreaking ceremony held for Augusta Health Outpatient Pavilion

Augusta Health outpatient pavilion Augusta Health and government officials break ground for a new outpatient pavilion in Fishersville on Wednesday.

FISHERSVILLE — Hospital board members and employees joined government officials in breaking new ground for a new outpatient pavilion at Augusta Health on Wednesday.

The more than 60,000 square foot pavilion will include an imaging center, breast health center and a multi-specialty surgery center. The pavilion is the start of the next phase of a board approved Enhanced Access Initiative of the Journey 2025 Strategic Plan, and is set to open in late 2022.

“We come together to break ground for what might be our biggest visionary project yet,” said Mary Mannix, FACHE, president and CEO of Augusta Health.

The freestanding imaging system will provide lower costs for patients, employers and the community at large, Mannix said during Wednesday’s ceremony. The breast cancer center will provide screening, prevention, cancer diagnosis as well as genetic counseling. The outpatient surgery center is set to be equipped with 11 private, enclosed pre-operation and recovery bays.

“They’re separate, but yet they’ll be coordinated, integrated and working together to improve access and the health of our patients and community to provide an entirely different very distinctive patient experience,” Mannix said.