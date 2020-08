WATCH NOW: Missing traffic light at Rosser Avenue and Tiffany Drive intersection causing confusion, safety concerns for drivers

Video: Missing traffic light on Rosser Avenue Two cars come close to one another in the middle of the Rosser Avenue and Tiffany Drive intersection. An automobile accident took out one of the traffic light's at the intersection on July 29, 2020.

A missing traffic light at the Rosser Avenue and Tiffany Drive intersection has made some Waynesboro drivers feel unsafe.

A July 29 automobile accident took out a traffic signal pole last week. The crash knocked out a piece of the pole’s original infrastructure. Since then, the traffic light has been removed entirely from the corner of the intersection, and an orange construction cone stands in its place.

It could take six to eight weeks to receive, construct and install the materials needed to replace the damaged traffic signal pole. The replacement will cost about $50,000, said Michael Hamp, the Waynesboro city manager.

“We’ve applied temporary traffic management measures,” Hamp said.

The new temporary traffic measures at the intersection include a stop sign that controls the east and west approaches from Tiffany Drive and a flashing yellow caution light that controls the north and south approaches. A flashing caution sign reads “be alert to cross traffic.” The left-hand turn lanes are also closed at the intersection.

“Left turns are not prohibited at the intersection, but they cannot be made from the dedicated left-turn lane,” Hamp said.