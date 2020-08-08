WATCH NOW: Missing traffic light at Rosser Avenue and Tiffany Drive intersection causing confusion, safety concerns for drivers

A missing traffic light at the Rosser Avenue and Tiffany Drive intersection has made some Waynesboro drivers feel unsafe.
A July 29 automobile accident took out a traffic signal pole last week. The crash knocked out a piece of the pole’s original infrastructure. Since then, the traffic light has been removed entirely from the corner of the intersection, and an orange construction cone stands in its place.
It could take six to eight weeks to receive, construct and install the materials needed to replace the damaged traffic signal pole. The replacement will cost about $50,000, said Michael Hamp, the Waynesboro city manager.
“We’ve applied temporary traffic management measures,” Hamp said.
The new temporary traffic measures at the intersection include a stop sign that controls the east and west approaches from Tiffany Drive and a flashing yellow caution light that controls the north and south approaches. A flashing caution sign reads “be alert to cross traffic.” The left-hand turn lanes are also closed at the intersection.
“Left turns are not prohibited at the intersection, but they cannot be made from the dedicated left-turn lane,” Hamp said.
Although there are new traffic measures in place for drivers’ safety, Dee Braxton feels the intersection is very dangerous.
“It’s crazy over here,” Braxton said. “People just pull out and don’t pay attention.”
Shauna Wilson works as a cashier at the Martin’s Food located at 437 Tiffany Drive. According to her, the traffic at the intersection is always backed up now.
“I’m surprised no accidents have happened yet,” Wilson said.
None of Martin’s management team have suggested choosing alternative routes for coming into work, Wilson said.
Hamp encouraged drivers to exercise caution in the area, especially during peak hours. He also suggested drivers consider making right turns or choosing alternative routes until the new traffic pole is installed.
Wilson does just that. She now turns right instead of left when leaving work to go home as a safety precaution. She wants to make sure to go a different route just in case something happens, she said. The route doesn’t add any extra time to her commute.
However, not all drivers feel the missing traffic signal is dangerous. Amber Siron lives right around the corner from the intersection. The missing traffic signal is an improvement for her.
“To be honest, I actually like it better,” Siron said. “If people know how to treat it like a stop sign, I feel like [traffic] flows through there a lot easier, and you’re not sitting at a red light when there’s no one coming.
The Waynesboro Police Department did not respond to requests for comment about the accident at the time of press.