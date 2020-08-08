WATCH NOW: Missing traffic light at Rosser Avenue and Tiffany Drive intersection causing confusion, safety concerns for drivers

“It’s crazy over here,” Braxton said. “People just pull out and don’t pay attention.”

Shauna Wilson works as a cashier at the Martin’s Food located at 437 Tiffany Drive. According to her, the traffic at the intersection is always backed up now.

“I’m surprised no accidents have happened yet,” Wilson said.

None of Martin’s management team have suggested choosing alternative routes for coming into work, Wilson said.

Hamp encouraged drivers to exercise caution in the area, especially during peak hours. He also suggested drivers consider making right turns or choosing alternative routes until the new traffic pole is installed.

Wilson does just that. She now turns right instead of left when leaving work to go home as a safety precaution. She wants to make sure to go a different route just in case something happens, she said. The route doesn’t add any extra time to her commute.

However, not all drivers feel the missing traffic signal is dangerous. Amber Siron lives right around the corner from the intersection. The missing traffic signal is an improvement for her.