WATCH NOW: Participants brave snow and ice for VAIL’s 7th annual Arctic Dip at Shenandoah Lake

Dipper Dakota Thomas is no stranger to diving into the cold water at Shenandoah Lake. Saturday made the third time the Frosty Flakes team member had participated in the event.

“It’s going to be cold,” Thomas said right before his team lined up along the icy bank of the lake to take their dip.

This year, Thomas raised $1,650, earning him the title of the top fundraiser for the third year in a row.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We just think it’s a great thing for VAIL to do,” said Valerie Smith, Thomas’ mother. “It’s [something] different for around here, so it brings in the money they need, and it’s exciting.”

Smith said the fundraiser is important to Thomas because of his own experiences growing up as a special education student. It’s special for him to see other adults get the help they need.

VAIL’s mission is to promote self-direction among people with disabilities and allow them to live independently in the community. The organization covers several districts, including Harrisonburg, Rockingham, Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro, Buena Vista, Lexington, Rockbridge and Bath and Highland Counties.