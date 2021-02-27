WATCH NOW: Participants crawl to get through obstacle during annual Mud Run at Coyner Springs Park

The sunshine came out right as the first heat of runners crossed the start line for the 10th annual Mad Anthony Mud Run on Saturday morning at Coyner Springs Park.
The annual event, named after Army officer and statesmen General Anthony “Mad” Wayne, usually draws in hundreds of participants but was limited to 250 runners this year because of the pandemic. Participants completed a 3-mile course while stomping and crawling through mud and conquering 11 different obstacles.
Temperatures reached the upper 40s by midday Saturday, making Saturday’s race warmer than last year’s. Because of a mix of snow in rain on Friday night and early Saturday morning, it was also much muddier. Waynesboro Parks and Recreation event coordinator Amanda Reeve said this year’s course rivaled the 8th annual Mud Run, which previously held the record for the muddiest race.
Saturday was the seventh time Waynesboro’s Casey Eldridge has run the mud race. Eldridge has never crossed the finish line covered in as much mud as she did on Saturday, she said.
Eldridge knew there were fewer obstacle courses this year because of the pandemic but still enjoyed the race.
“The extra mud made up for the difficulty factor,” Eldridge said.
Reeves said Saturday’s event might have looked a little different from the celebration they would have wanted for the 10th annual race. However, she was happy the race could go on in person this year.
“We have a lot of runners that have been here for years that are back out and experiencing our race in a little different way, but it’s still good,” Reeve said.
Jacob Dryer, 19, of Waynesboro, won first place overall in the male division with a time of 22:39, shaving nearly 15 minutes off his previous time of 37:15 in last year’s Mud Run. Alex Hagen-Weis, 30, of Columbia, Maryland, won second place with a time of 23:23, followed by Steve Gray, 42, of Staunton, with a total time of 23:33.
Christina Taylor, 35, of Crozet, finished first in the female division with a time of 25:03. Abby Lane, 14, of Mt. Sidney, came in second with a time of 29:45, and Amanda Rhodes, 30, of Churchville, finished third with 29:45.
Buckingham residents Kara Kitchen and Jackie Murphy made the hour and fifteen-minute drive to Waynesboro for the Mud Run on Saturday morning. It was their first time running a mud race.
“This one looked like a perfect one to start with, so that’s why we chose this one,” Murphy said.
Last year, the pandemic canceled several of the Run the Valley races sponsored by Waynesboro Parks and Recreation. Kitchen and Murphy were both glad to find an in-person race to run together.
“The virtual ones just aren’t the same,” Kitchen said. “Even if you’re not close together, if it’s with a group, it gets you motivated.”
Although there was an in-person race, 32 participants ran Saturday’s race virtually. Reeve said the goal is to have all of the upcoming races in the Run the Valley series in person this year, but virtual options will still be available for each event.
The Run the Valley series kicks off April 24 with the Park to Park half marathon. Registration is expected to open sometime late next week.