WATCH NOW: Participants crawl to get through obstacle during annual Mud Run at Coyner Springs Park

The sunshine came out right as the first heat of runners crossed the start line for the 10th annual Mad Anthony Mud Run on Saturday morning at Coyner Springs Park.

The annual event, named after Army officer and statesmen General Anthony “Mad” Wayne, usually draws in hundreds of participants but was limited to 250 runners this year because of the pandemic. Participants completed a 3-mile course while stomping and crawling through mud and conquering 11 different obstacles.

Temperatures reached the upper 40s by midday Saturday, making Saturday’s race warmer than last year’s. Because of a mix of snow in rain on Friday night and early Saturday morning, it was also much muddier. Waynesboro Parks and Recreation event coordinator Amanda Reeve said this year’s course rivaled the 8th annual Mud Run, which previously held the record for the muddiest race.

Saturday was the seventh time Waynesboro’s Casey Eldridge has run the mud race. Eldridge has never crossed the finish line covered in as much mud as she did on Saturday, she said.

Eldridge knew there were fewer obstacle courses this year because of the pandemic but still enjoyed the race.

“The extra mud made up for the difficulty factor,” Eldridge said.