WATCH NOW: Rally held for Postal Service in downtown Waynesboro

About a dozen people rallied in front of the Waynesboro Post Office on Saturday morning for a Save the Post Office demonstration.
The rally was part of a nationwide day of protests in response to concerns that President Donald Trump will interfere with the United States Postal Service and impede the ability of Americans to have their votes counted in November’s election.
“I think it’s not only important to show our support for the post office, just because of everything they’ve been doing during the pandemic, but to really stand up for them and say we’ve got their backs during this time when we’ve got a president who is making the post office a political issue,” said Jennifer Lewis, a mental health worker and community activist in Waynesboro.
Laurie Day attended the demonstration to counterprotest and show her support for Trump. She said the demonstrators were going off of misinformation.
“President Trump is not out to destroy the post office,” Day said. “This is simply a ploy to try to support mail-in ballots, which are rampant with fraud because they don’t want a fair election.”
Day and her husband plan to vote absentee because they are in the process of moving to New York for her husband to receive cancer treatments.
“Absentee ballots are totally different,” Day said. “We are requesting a ballot and not just sending five to my address for somebody to check.”
Day and other demonstrators debated back and forth about mail-in voting, as well as the 2016 election.
“This is a fraudulent attempt to steal the election, and it’s based on lies because they hate Trump more than they love America,” Day said.
Dave Copper was at the demonstration to show his support for postal carriers. Copper worked for the postal service for 34 years in New Jersey and said he trusts post office carriers to do their jobs.
“We’ve got to support the post office,” Copper said. “They’re an integral part of the community.”
Democrat Nicholas Betts, the party’s nominee against Rep. Ben Cline, R-Lexington, for Virginia’s 6th District, made an appearance at the demonstration to advocate for the reversal of the changes made to the U.S. Postal Service, he said.
“I think it’s important that every American’s voice is heard,” Betts said before heading to a voter registration event in Waynesboro. “A lot of people are going to be mailing in their ballots this time.”
The privatization of the the U.S. Postal Service was another hot topic at Saturday’s demonstration. Lewis fears if the postal service is privatized, people will lose access to it.
“It’s an essential tool in our society,” she said.
Terri Hamilton is also worried about the privatization of the postal service.
“Once privatized, the more rural communities that are not going to be able to fund a big infrastructure are just going to lose service,” Hamilton said. “You’re going to disenfranchise a lot of people in rural communities and a lot of people with lower incomes.”
