WATCH NOW: Rally held for Postal Service in downtown Waynesboro



Local residents clash at post office Laurie Day and Harry Hamilton argue over mail-in voting at a Save the Post Office demonstration at the Waynesboro Post Office on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.

About a dozen people rallied in front of the Waynesboro Post Office on Saturday morning for a Save the Post Office demonstration.

The rally was part of a nationwide day of protests in response to concerns that President Donald Trump will interfere with the United States Postal Service and impede the ability of Americans to have their votes counted in November’s election.

“I think it’s not only important to show our support for the post office, just because of everything they’ve been doing during the pandemic, but to really stand up for them and say we’ve got their backs during this time when we’ve got a president who is making the post office a political issue,” said Jennifer Lewis, a mental health worker and community activist in Waynesboro.

Laurie Day attended the demonstration to counterprotest and show her support for Trump. She said the demonstrators were going off of misinformation.

“President Trump is not out to destroy the post office,” Day said. “This is simply a ploy to try to support mail-in ballots, which are rampant with fraud because they don’t want a fair election.”

Day and her husband plan to vote absentee because they are in the process of moving to New York for her husband to receive cancer treatments.