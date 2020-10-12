Watch Now: St. John the Evangelist of Waynesboro preparing for move to new location

In preparation for St. John the Evangelist of Waynesboro‘s move to a new location, the Knights of Columbus held a processional ceremony Monday to move new furnishings into the sanctuary.

The catholic church is set to move from its current location on Maple Avenue to Sheppard Court off Lew Dewitt in about six weeks. The need for a new building stemmed from a growing congregation paired with inadequate parking and facilities, pastor Rolo B. Castillo said.

“This is just the fulfillment of many years of planning and prayer,” said Castillo, who has been the pastor at St. John for 15 years.

During Monday’s ceremony, new furnishings including a tabernacle, pedestal, altar, ambo, baptismal font, sanctuary lamp, stations of the cross, holy water fonts, statues of Mary and Joseph, and crucifix were delivered.

The crucifix that has hung at the current Maple Avenue location had a separate procession ceremony into the chapel of the new church.

The decision to build a new church was made about six years ago. The current location seats 250, while the new church will seat 600 with room to expand for an additional 300.