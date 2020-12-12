WATCH NOW: Williams Brothers Tree and Lawn Service Mobile Christmas parade brings joy to participants, watchers

FISHERSVILLE — Dozens gathered for the second night in a row Saturday at Tinkling Springs Presbyterian Church to participate in the Williams Brothers Tree and Lawn Service’s mobile Christmas parade.
“Everybody has said they really liked it because they can stay in the comfort of their own home as we drive by,” said Chapman Williams, co-owner of Williams Brothers Tree and Lawn Service.
Christmas events across the valley were canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. After Chapman and his brother Joseph participated in Lexington’s mobile Christmas parade last weekend, they decided to organize a similar parade for Augusta County, Waynesboro and Staunton. Along with members of the Williams Brothers staff, the two made it happen.
Joseph, who led the parade, said Saturday’s turnout was bigger than the night before. As of Saturday around noon, the Williams Brothers Tree and Lawn Service Facebook page had received around 15,500 hits since he posted footage from last night’s parade, he said.
“Everybody is saying thank you, thank thank you, I mean, that was the one word that came out of everything,” Joseph said.
Saturday night’s parade took off from Tinkling Springs Presbyterian Church in Fishersville at 5:30 p.m. before heading to Augusta Health, Fishersville, Waynesboro and finishing in Stuarts Draft.
Several local businesses and residents took part in the two parades. Area fire departments were also a part of the event, as well as the Augusta County Sheriff’s Department and Staunton Police Department.
Santa Claus and Ms. Claus also showed up to spread Christmas cheer both nights. Santa, played by Greenville resident Charlie Crawford, saw the Williams Brothers’ Facebook post searching for a Santa to be in the parade. Everyone always tells him he looks like Santa, so he decided to play the part.
“I’ve never done it before and had no idea I would have so much fun,” Crawford said. “It has been a blessing.”
Darryl Bosserman, an advisor with the department at Charlie Obaugh RV Center, was also in the parade both nights. The first night was amazing, he said.
“Getting to see people out on their front porches and hollering ‘thank you’ for us doing this, it was really nice,” Bosserman said. Of course, with things the way they are, this is the safest way we can do it.”
Augusta County Board of Supervisors Scott Seaton and Steve Morelli also showed up to drive in Saturday night’s parade. The two didn’t know about it Friday night but wanted to make sure they were there on Saturday.
“Everybody enjoys it. There’s no politics in Christmas or Hanukkah or anything on the holidays. It’s just a nice time to celebrate and be with each other on a beautiful day,” Seaton said.
Chapman said the support from the community was tremendous.
