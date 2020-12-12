WATCH NOW: Williams Brothers Tree and Lawn Service Mobile Christmas parade brings joy to participants, watchers

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Several local businesses and residents took part in the two parades. Area fire departments were also a part of the event, as well as the Augusta County Sheriff’s Department and Staunton Police Department.

Santa Claus and Ms. Claus also showed up to spread Christmas cheer both nights. Santa, played by Greenville resident Charlie Crawford, saw the Williams Brothers’ Facebook post searching for a Santa to be in the parade. Everyone always tells him he looks like Santa, so he decided to play the part.

“I’ve never done it before and had no idea I would have so much fun,” Crawford said. “It has been a blessing.”

Darryl Bosserman, an advisor with the department at Charlie Obaugh RV Center, was also in the parade both nights. The first night was amazing, he said.

“Getting to see people out on their front porches and hollering ‘thank you’ for us doing this, it was really nice,” Bosserman said. Of course, with things the way they are, this is the safest way we can do it.”

Augusta County Board of Supervisors Scott Seaton and Steve Morelli also showed up to drive in Saturday night’s parade. The two didn’t know about it Friday night but wanted to make sure they were there on Saturday.