WATCH NOW: Women's ‘Fit for Life’ class at at the Staunton Augusta YMCA stays active outside during the winter

STAUNTON — While most other group fitness classes at the Staunton Augusta YMCA have moved back indoors, one group of self-proclaimed “die-hards” is braving the outdoors to stay active this winter.
The Fit for Life class combines cardio, strength, stretching and balancing, all set to music from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.
Cathy Leonard, Fit for Life’s fitness instructor, said the group calls themselves the die-hards because they aren’t giving up and doing what they can to stay safe.
“We’re going to stay outside because we feel more comfortable just because we’re in the age group where we have to be really careful,” Leonard said.
The Staunton Augusta YMCA offered outdoor group fitness options in the parking lot after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the facility for over 100 days last year.
Leonard has been a group fitness instructor for about 12 years and had never taught an outdoor class before then, she said. Now, the all-women Fit for Life class meets in the parking lot outside the YMCA every Monday and Friday at 11 a.m.
It was only 25 degrees during Friday morning’s class, but no one has ever complained about freezing, Leonard said. The ladies have even said they aren’t ready to go back inside yet because they are having so much fun outside.
“This is the best class I’ve ever taken,” said Mary Welliver. “I love it.”
Before class begins, Leonard checks everyone’s temperature and participants physically distance themselves so there’s at least one parking spot between each of them. Once the class begins, participants can remove their masks. The class is currently limited to 10 people at a time under Gov. Ralph Northam’s most recent executive order.
Wendy Shutty, fitness director of the Staunton Augusta YMCA, said that unless you have a condition such as asthma or heart disease, exercising in cooler temperatures is fine for most healthy adults.
“Some people find they actually feel a lot better exercising when it’s cooler, especially some people who get overheated very quickly,” Shutty said. “Those people who have asthma, especially exercise-induced asthma or if cold weather bothers them, they should certainly monitor their activity, and that goes really for anyone.”
Shutty said those exercising outdoors should observe proper hydration, and most importantly, proper clothing. She suggested layering with a base layer and then adding an additional layer, depending on how you feel.
Linda Macneil, who’s been attending the Fit For Life class for nearly 20 years now, said she never imagined she would enjoy exercising outdoors in cold weather.
“I’m a southern girl, and I don’t like cold weather, but you stay warm once you start jumping around,” Macneil said.
One of Macneil’s favorite parts of the class is the music, which makes the class, she said. Leonard handpicks the music and comes up with the choreography for the class.
“If you watch them, they keep right up with me,” Leonard said. “Nobody seems like they’re lost, and I think that’s one of the reasons we enjoy it so much is because we’re dancing.”
Like many others, the pandemic forced the group to develop a safe way to keep doing what they enjoy. Along the way, most of them discovered they enjoy being outdoors more than they ever knew.
“[Having] the sun shining on you and breathing the fresh air is more invigorating,” Leonard said.
Leonard said she received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday and, based on discussions with her class, expects most members will have received the vaccine by March. If so, they can go back inside for the class, she said.