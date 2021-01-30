WATCH NOW: Women's ‘Fit for Life’ class at the Staunton Augusta YMCA stays active outside during the winter

STAUNTON — While most other group fitness classes at the Staunton Augusta YMCA have moved back indoors, one group of self-proclaimed “die-hards” is braving the outdoors to stay active this winter.

The Fit for Life class combines cardio, strength, stretching and balancing, all set to music from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.

Cathy Leonard, Fit for Life’s fitness instructor, said the group calls themselves the die-hards because they aren’t giving up and doing what they can to stay safe.

“We’re going to stay outside because we feel more comfortable just because we’re in the age group where we have to be really careful,” Leonard said.

The Staunton Augusta YMCA offered outdoor group fitness options in the parking lot after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the facility for over 100 days last year.

Leonard has been a group fitness instructor for about 12 years and had never taught an outdoor class before then, she said. Now, the all-women Fit for Life class meets in the parking lot outside the YMCA every Monday and Friday at 11 a.m.