Waterfall is the exclamation point of hiking White Rock Falls

BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY — A hike that includes a waterfall is always a bonus, especially in the summer time. I heard about this trail from Lynn Coffey, author and historian and the most knowledgeable person around about the land, people and culture of the Augusta-Nelson Blue Ridge Mountain area. (Check out Lynn’s books about the area around Love, Virginia.)
Lynn called me about this summer’s hiking series, and I asked her if she had any trails to recommend. “Check out the White Rock Falls Trail on the Blue Ridge Parkway,” she said. “Make sure you take it from The Slacks Overlook.” OK, that’s what we did.
To get to the Parkway, we drove to Vesuvius, went up Montebello Mountain (Rt. 56), popped onto the BRP at the top and turned north. Because of the rain the day before, there were still wonderful, wispy bits of fog tucked into the hills and hollows of the mountains so we stopped at a couple of overlooks for picture taking. The 20-Minute Cliff Overlook was particularly spectacular.
The Slacks Overlook (elevation 2,800 feet) is located at milepost 19.9 on the left side of the parkway if you are heading north. We parked, walked across the road and picked up the White Rock Falls Trail about 100 feet north. The hike is easy to slightly moderate of about a mile each way, so nothing too strenuous. The trail is up and down with a few rocky spots. There aren’t many good views, but the walk into the quiet, lush forest was refreshing. The mountain laurel, rhododendron and azalea are tall and hug the trail, making us think that a hike here in the late spring might be something to put on our calendar.
There were a few wildflowers blooming, but the plant life that caught our eyes the most was the fungi — all colors and varieties. The abundant rains that we have had recently must be the reason. Early on in the hike, there are two footbridges to cross, a nice amenity, since we had been doing a lot of stream wading on our recent hikes.
The trail is marked by yellow blazes, but for those wanting to see the falls don’t be tricked when, after the first switchback and then some large rock cliffs, the trail splits. The fork to the right, with the continuing yellow blaze, quickly gets very steep and rocky. That is not the trail to the falls. The trail that goes straight, underneath a large rock overhang, is the way to the falls, which can be heard in the distance. This spur is marked by a double yellow blaze.
From the spur, it is only a few hundred feet more to the falls, but it is a steep scramble down. The scramble is worth it because the falls are very beautiful — a series of mini cascades that spill out of a fissure in the rocks. Again, I think the recent rains enhanced our visit because we have heard that sometimes this time of year White Rock Falls are nothing more than a trickle. On this day, they were impressive.
We spent some time down in the little glen created by the wall of rocks around us. Everything was lush and green and we chatted with the three young sailors who had come to the mountains to escape the heat and humidity of Norfolk.
Soon we retraced our steps and in less than an hour were back at the parking lot. Despite the fact that we were hiking on a Saturday, the trail was not overly crowded so we were able to manage to keep the proper distance from the other hikers that we met along the way.
Without a doubt, this trail is a two thumbs up. We got in a couple of hours of good exercise, saw some beautiful scenery and photographed a beautiful waterfall — the exclamation point of the hike. Because we started early, we were able to get back off the parkway by lunchtime and that, of course, meant a trip to Gertie’s in Vesuvius.
Nancy Sorrells writes stories about sports and history, including an occasional column, for The News Virginian.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.