Wayne Theatre hosts final Wayne on Main vaccine event

Sharon Wood was one of the several dozen attendees at the fifth and final Wayne on Main summer concert series event Wednesday night, which featured blue grass band Blue Ridge Thunder.
In fact, Wood and her husband Roger have made a point to show up at every one of the concerts this year, which were held in front of Wayne Theatre in downtown Waynesboro.
“We believe in supporting the Wayne Theatre,” said Wood, who grew up in Augusta County and lives in Waynesboro.
What she didn’t know, was Augusta Health and their truck full of vaccines would also be attending the event administering first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, along with the booster shot recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
Augusta Health was invited by the Wayne Theatre to help promote vaccinations in Waynesboro and the surrounding area.
“I could not get an appointment online for this week, so when I got here and saw the truck, I immediately asked them if they were doing the booster and they said ‘yes’,” Wood said.
So after sending her husband to retrieve their vaccination cards from their house, Wood received her booster shot. She was one of 18 people to receive a booster shot at Wednesday night’s event, which also saw two first doses administered as well.
Wood thinks everybody should get vaccinated and those who have had their vaccinations should get a booster.
“I think Augusta County and this surrounding area is in a real critical point with COVID, and I think all of us as citizens have an obligation to our self and mankind to get the booster and try to get this COVID out of our lives so that we can return to normal living,” Wood said.
Augusta County resident Kay Burnett worked as one of the Augusta Health’s volunteers for the event.
“I had time to help and it seemed like a worthy cause,” said Burnett, whose duty was to take registrations from people who were receiving shots at the event. “I think it’s pretty important that people get their vaccines, so if there’s something I can do to help move that along, then I wanted to do that.”
Burnett said she didn’t think enough progress has been made in convincing people who’ve not yet been vaccinated to get the vaccine.
“As far as I’m aware, this area is below the state average in terms of the number of people who’ve been fully vaccinated,” she said. “So yeah, we could do a lot better.”
John Mack serves as the chief operating officer for Augusta Medical Group and leads the vaccination program for Augusta Health. Mack was at Wednesday night’s event administering first, second and booster doses for Pfizer, along with the first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“The prevalence of COVID is extremely high,” he said. “It’s challenging all of our systems at Augusta Health, our ICUs are completely full, and we’re doing everything we can to treat those that are unfortunately suffering from COVID-19.”
Mack said because of the increasing prevalence and awareness of the pandemic’s impact on the community, Augusta Health has seen an increase in vaccination percentages.
“But we still have a long way to go,” Mack said. “Only about 55 percent of our population here in the surrounding Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro area are vaccinated. That’s the reason we’re seeing a majority of our hospitalizations and ICU admissions and even deaths are in the unvaccinated population of Augusta Health.”
However, Mack said he was thrilled to see a recent increase in first dose vaccinations as well as a large influx of those seeking a booster shot.
In order to receive a booster dose, individuals need to either be immunocompromised, over 65-years-old, 18 to 64 with chronic medical conditions that put them at added risk for COVID or people whose occupation puts them at a high risk of contracting COVID-19, such as health care workers.
“Vaccine hesitancy and the low number of vaccinated individuals in our surrounding area has contributed to our increase in prevalence, our extremely high positivity rate and our hospital admissions,” Mack said. “We’re here and when they’re ready, and when they want it and we’re here until we get rid of this COVID-19.”