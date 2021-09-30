Wayne Theatre hosts final Wayne on Main vaccine event

Wood thinks everybody should get vaccinated and those who have had their vaccinations should get a booster.

“I think Augusta County and this surrounding area is in a real critical point with COVID, and I think all of us as citizens have an obligation to our self and mankind to get the booster and try to get this COVID out of our lives so that we can return to normal living,” Wood said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Augusta County resident Kay Burnett worked as one of the Augusta Health’s volunteers for the event.

“I had time to help and it seemed like a worthy cause,” said Burnett, whose duty was to take registrations from people who were receiving shots at the event. “I think it’s pretty important that people get their vaccines, so if there’s something I can do to help move that along, then I wanted to do that.”

Burnett said she didn’t think enough progress has been made in convincing people who’ve not yet been vaccinated to get the vaccine.

“As far as I’m aware, this area is below the state average in terms of the number of people who’ve been fully vaccinated,” she said. “So yeah, we could do a lot better.”