Wayne Theatre is staging creepy ghost story 'The Turn of the Screw' this weekend

Things are getting spooky over at the Wayne Theatre with their latest show.
“The Turn of the Screw” is set for a terrifying opening night on Friday, October 15 at 7 p.m.
Director Benjamin Stoll and his cast of just five actors and actresses are excited to bring Henry James’ classic novella to the stage for Waynesboro residents and fans of scary stories alike.
“It’s perfect for spooky season because it’s [a] spooky ghost story,” Stoll said. “A young governess receives her first position at Bly Manor taking care of two orphan children. While she is there, strange things begin happening and she begins seeing strange specters that drive her sanity into question as she suspects more and more nefarious things happening between the ghosts and the children.”
Producer Lesley Larsen said she’s had this show on her mind for a long time and is ecstatic that the Wayne will finally be able to share it with the community.
She’s also excited for the numerous “firsts” that the show is set to break, too.
“This year was exciting for the Wayne because it’s got a lot of ‘firsts’ for us,” Larsen said. “The first ‘first’ is that we have an invited director coming in. Ben Stoll was invited to work with us on this project. We haven’t done that before. Another exciting first for this project is that this is the first production that is not a musical that involves both adults and kids.”
For Madison Hite, playing the role of The Governess, this show also has a “first” in store for her, as well.
This is her first time performing in a horror role at the Wayne Theatre, but she is more than ready to bring The Governess to life for local theatre-goers.
“At the beginning of the show, she arrives at Bly [Manor] having just taken her first job and she’s very excited,” Hite said. “It’s an exciting opportunity for her. But throughout the show, she starts to see things and she isn’t sure if they’re real or not. We see things turning in her head, kind of losing her mind, but we don’t know for certain.”
Like her producer, Hite also expressed just how fun it is to bring a show like this to the stage in October.
“I don’t know how you can get more Halloween than [with] a ghost story,” Hite said.
Also on stage with Hite are child actors Kat Sullivan, 13, and Logan Pierce, 10, who will assume the roles of siblings Flora and Miles in the show.
Kat, an eighth-grader at Stuart Hall School in Staunton, has been acting for four years and has been in numerous other shows at the theatre through its Studio Wayne program, including “Matilda,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “The Lion King,” and “Shrek.”
Logan studies at Hugh K. Cassell Elementary School in Waynesboro and has also been acting for about four years.
Initially, he found out about the part after Larsen sent an email to both him and his mom discussing the open role in the show.
He’s glad she did.
“My character starts out all joyful and good on the outside,” Logan said. “But once you start getting more into the show, you realize that my character gets deeper and he does more things that you wouldn’t know.”
Kat, like Logan, has also enjoyed rehearsals for the show.
However, one thing she noted was just how fun it’s been working with the show’s small cast.
“You really get the bonds between the other actors and definitely between the characters that you don’t get when you’re working in a full musical with 20 people in the ensemble,” said Kat. “We’re all really good friends and good-natured toward each other.”
This “good-natured” cast has been terrific, Stoll said, as he explained that there is an advantage to having a smaller set of actors for a more intimate show such as “The Turn of the Screw.”
“When there [are] fewer people on stage, the eye has less to distract them,” Stoll said. “I think when it’s scenes between two or three people, you feel like you’re more privy to a smaller conversation between friends as opposed to a giant dance number where your eye has a thousand different places to look. It’s not that you’re directed to look at any specific place, but you feel like you’re getting a glimpse into a secret life and that draws you in a little bit more.”
Larsen, too, hopes that audiences feel drawn into the show during its five shows, which will all begin at 7 p.m. on Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 21-23.
“What I like about the way that Ben has staged these scenes is that they always feel inviting for the audience as if you were part of this as well,” Larsen said. “ These specters could be visiting you. It almost makes you want to turn around in your seat … you might expect to see one of the ghosts pop up, as well.”
For Hite, she believes that folks in their seats won’t be all that’s turning at the show.
“Be ready to have the wheels turning in your head,” she said.
Tickets are available online and start at $15.