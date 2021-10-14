Wayne Theatre is staging creepy ghost story 'The Turn of the Screw' this weekend

Initially, he found out about the part after Larsen sent an email to both him and his mom discussing the open role in the show.

He’s glad she did.

“My character starts out all joyful and good on the outside,” Logan said. “But once you start getting more into the show, you realize that my character gets deeper and he does more things that you wouldn’t know.”

Kat, like Logan, has also enjoyed rehearsals for the show.

However, one thing she noted was just how fun it’s been working with the show’s small cast.

“You really get the bonds between the other actors and definitely between the characters that you don’t get when you’re working in a full musical with 20 people in the ensemble,” said Kat. “We’re all really good friends and good-natured toward each other.”

This “good-natured” cast has been terrific, Stoll said, as he explained that there is an advantage to having a smaller set of actors for a more intimate show such as “The Turn of the Screw.”