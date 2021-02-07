Wayne Theatre now offering two new virtual dance classes for students

In the last two weeks of the class, students will have the chance to pick their favorite routine, and a video will be compiled of them dancing to the choreography to keep as a souvenir from the class, Christensen said.

Christensen said the Broadway Dance Styles class, which is available for eighth to twelfth-grade students, is tailored to both the people going to auditions for musicals and those who want to explore the more advanced styles of jazz musical theater.

“We’re tailoring [to] all [levels] from beginner to more advanced by adding in different moments of choreography,” Christensen said.

This class will be made up of four dances and explores the foundation of jazz skills through contemporary musicals, including Hamilton and The Prom, a Netflix film that was released last November. Near the end of the course, Christensen and Kikoni will decide on a final dance and make it into more of an acting and choreography compilation to get a musical theatre experience, Christensen said.