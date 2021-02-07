Wayne Theatre now offering two new virtual dance classes for students

Put on your dancing shoes and grab a Zoom-capable device. The Wayne Theatre is now offering two new virtual dance classes for students.
The Hip Hop Experience and Broadway Dance Styles classes will take place virtually from the Wayne stage every Friday from now until March 26.
Both classes will be instructed by Sarah Jane Christensen and Emmanuel Kikoni, two seniors at James Madison University.
“We’re well experienced with doing choreography for all ages and all levels, so no matter your experience or inexperience, it will be a very fun class and very informative class for dancing,” Christensen said.
Christensen, a theatre major, is no stranger to working with the Wayne Theatre. The formally-trained dancer taught the Dancing Dukes, a club for JMU students that wish to dance weekly alongside fellow club members, which then evolved into her teaching classes at the Wayne Theatre.
The Hip Hop Experience is available to students in fourth through twelfth grade and will introduce basic Hip Hop technique and moves, Christensen said. Students will then have the opportunity to learn to personalize the dance style and apply it to all combinations.
“While we’re teaching fundamentals of Hip Hop and doing warm-ups, we are also teaching a combo of styles such as old-school, 2000s, lyrical Hip Hop, street Hip Hop, musical theater Hip Hop and a Latin-fusion Hip Hop,” Christensen said.
In the last two weeks of the class, students will have the chance to pick their favorite routine, and a video will be compiled of them dancing to the choreography to keep as a souvenir from the class, Christensen said.
Christensen said the Broadway Dance Styles class, which is available for eighth to twelfth-grade students, is tailored to both the people going to auditions for musicals and those who want to explore the more advanced styles of jazz musical theater.
“We’re tailoring [to] all [levels] from beginner to more advanced by adding in different moments of choreography,” Christensen said.
This class will be made up of four dances and explores the foundation of jazz skills through contemporary musicals, including Hamilton and The Prom, a Netflix film that was released last November. Near the end of the course, Christensen and Kikoni will decide on a final dance and make it into more of an acting and choreography compilation to get a musical theatre experience, Christensen said.
Classes start on Friday, Feb. 5, and are scheduled to end on March 26, but students wishing to take either class can register online through the Wayne Theatre website at any time. The Hip Hop Experience is $125, and the Broadway Dance Styles class is $120. The only required materials are a Zoom-capable device and adequate space to move.