Wayne Theatre performing 'You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown' three more times

The Wayne Theatre in downtown Waynesboro is ending summer with a bow as they perform the musical play, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” three more times over Labor Day weekend.

During the brush-up rehearsals Wednesday evening, the musical play was performed like an actual show was playing. Except, soundchecks for actors’ microphones were double-checked and music tracks were played in place of the orchestra.

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” is a musical based on the comic strip, "Peanuts," by Charles M. Schulz, with main characters Charlie and Sally Brown, Linus and Lucy Van Pelt, Schroeder, Woodstock and Snoopy performing. The vignette-formatted play revolves around the characters’ relationships with each other and Charlie Brown’s struggle with depression and feeling excluded among his peers. The play also fits the theater’s annual theme, Connection, in light of the community reuniting and reconnecting in person since pre-COVID-19.

“It is brought to life by a musical that is just funny and brings that nostalgia feeling of things you may remember,” said Tracy Straight, executive director of the Wayne Theater. “The actors do such an incredible job playing the characters.”

Since the Wayne Theatre is a regional theater, aspiring and local actors from all over the Valley auditioned just to be a part of the play. Sarah Cramer, the play’s musical director, said the seven actors chosen to play have developed great professional chemistry throughout production.

“They have just so willing to play with each other and learn and grow together as a group,” Cramer said. “They’ve bonded into these beautiful relationships that you see on stage and we get to see off stage, too. It’s just really lovely.”

The actress who plays Sally Brown, Sarah Becker, is also studying media arts and design with a focus on creative advertising at James Madison University in Harrisonburg. Becker has done several plays for the theater since she was a junior in high school. She said working with the other actors has been fun.

“This cast is oddly gelled perfectly,” Becker said. “I’m so blessed that I got to play Sally, it’s been so fun.

“Everyone else in the roles that they got, we really can’t see anyone else these roles,” she added. “Some of us are very similar to our roles. I catch myself saying some of Sally’s lines all the time.”

Although the musical play was performed last weekend with a high audience turnout, Straight said she expects another high turnout this weekend.

“We do have seats available for all the shows,” she said. “We do encourage people to come and see Charlie Brown.”

As the fall season rapidly approaches, more upcoming plays such as “Dial in for Murder,” “Nunsense” and “Little Shops of Horrors” will also be performed at the Wayne Theater.

“It’s so exciting. It’s a really good feeling after so many years of COVID, where we didn’t know from one show to the next,” Cramer said. “It’s a really great feeling to be back to that full year-round producing quality elevated theaters, so we’re very excited.”