Wayne Theatre's summer calendar features full slate of offerings

Summer has officially arrived and one way to get a break the hot sun is to see a performance at the Wayne Theatre.

Shannon Sankar, owner and creative director of Standout Arts and consultant at the Wayne Theatre, said when the COVID-19 pandemic begin in March 2020, the Wayne Theatre had to shut down and pivot into more virtual art education opportunities by Studio Wayne, the Wayne Theatre Arts Education program for learners of all ages.

“That has become a big part of their arts education program in general,” she said. “That became kind of successful in its own way and then it kind of morph into what it is today.”

Sankar said concerts will be making a comeback this summer at the theater, including the return of the free monthy outdoor “Wayne On Main” summer concert series at 6 p.m. at the Wayne on Main’s marquee every last Wednesday of the month until September.

“I think one of the biggest things that’s probably coming back to the Wayne after the pandemic ... would be the concert element,” she said.

During the pandemic the Wayne Theatre had to book lesser known artists because attendance was limited and more popular artists were not interested in performing at the theater.

“They had to limit a number of guests at events, so that limited them being able to to book some of the bigger artists,” Sankar said.

Two concerts to look out for this summer include Ricky Nelson Remembered starring Matthew and Gunnar Nelson on July 16, a Virginia-born modern indie folk artist named WYLDER on July 29. Both performances start at 7:30 p.m.

There will also be a musical taking place beginning Aug. 26 called, “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” presented by Studio Wayne students.

“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” will appeal to all ages, Sankar said.

“That’s going to be something that I think will appeal to everybody,” she said. “People who love comic strips, who love musicals, so they’re really trying to get back into more Broadway series as well.”

The Wayne Theatre will also be showing classic movies this summer, including “Two Mules for Sister Sara,” “Grease” and “When Harry Met Sally.”

“It’s extremely exciting and we are so honored that we’ve had such support from the community,” she said. “We just feel like the Wayne Theater is back.”

For more information, visit waynetheatre.org.

