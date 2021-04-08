Waynesboro and Staunton-Augusta YMCAs to launch LEAN program for diabetes prevention

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If you can find a way to move more and eat less, it’s a simple equation to reversing diabetes,” Fife said.

Each participant will also have the chance to participate in a weekly call from a Y Coach. Fife said there’s positive peer support that comes with getting involved in the 12-week program.

Originally, the LEAN program was created by the Virginia Alliance of YMCAs. Fife said it was “pretty powerful” to have the local YMCAs partner with the statewide alliance and Augusta Health to make local citizens healthier.

The 12-week program costs $75 for Y members and $150 for non-members. The Waynesboro program will meet at the Waynesboro YMCA every Tuesday morning from April 13 to June 29 at 10 a.m. The Staunton program will meet at the Staunton-Augusta YMCA every Wednesday evening from April 14 to June 30 at 5:30 p.m.

Those interested in signing up for the LEAN program can do so by contacting Wendy Shutty, the Staunton Augusta YMCA fitness director, at (540) 885-8089 or wendy@saymca.org.