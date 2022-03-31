Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry names Leslie Lusk interim director

The WARM (Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry) board of directors has named an interim executive director while it continues to search for a permanent leader.

Brian Edwards, the chairman of the WARM board, said Leslie Lusk, who has served as WARM’s director of advancement and operations, will take over for Debra Freeman-Belle. Freeman-Belle is now the executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton & Augusta County. Lusk began her interim director duties for WARM this week. She has agreed to serve as the interim executive director for six months.

“Leslie has great knowledge and the right skill set to lead WARM during this time of transition,” Edwards said. “We are confident that she will continue that service that WARM has provided to our unhoused neighbors in Waynesboro and east Augusta County for the past 10 years.”

Edwards said the search for a permanent leader focuses on “someone who leadership abilities and fundraising abilities and also a strong affection four our homeless neighbors.”

WARM provides a total of 70 homeless beds at two shelters in hotels in Waynesboro and Verona. The organization also offers temporary housing to mothers and children at the Ruth Van Cleve Anderson WARM House for Women & Children at 1035 Fairfax Ave. in Waynesboro.

Edwards said funding from the Commonwealth of Virginia allowed WARM to expand its services to 24-7 year-round when the pandemic struck in the spring of 2020.

Edwards praised the work of Freeman-Belle. “Debra took WARM from an unstable organization that was serving only a handful of homeless to a well-trusted community agency providing food, shelter and support to over 200 homeless individuals each year, presently. She always has the uncanny knack to form partnerships in the community to keep WARM going,” Edwards said. “But her most precious strength is the love she has for those in the community who have nowhere else to go. We will dearly miss her leadership.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.