Waynesboro artist wins top award in state competition

Waynesboro artist Pat Cook is no stranger to winning awards.

Cook is a past Best in Show winner from Waynesboro’s Fall Foliage Festival, as well as took outstanding achievement honors in last year’s Virginia Watercolor Society Exhibition.

But Cook had no idea that she’d win Best in Show in this year’s 41st annual Virginia Watercolor Society Exhibition.

“I was thrilled because all the years I’ve entered I’ve won some different awards and some top awards, but I’ve never won Best in Show. That was very exciting,” said Cook, who has participated in this particular show since 1988.

The 79-year-old’s winning piece is titled “Conversation CVI,” the 106th part of a series she’s been working on since the late 90s. While Cook and her husband travel, she brings a camera to take photos of random people engaged in conversation. After reviewing the photos, Cook selects one where she sees a connection between people for her paintings.

Conversation CVI was based on a photo taken at The Wayne Theatre, one of the few local paintings Cook has done.