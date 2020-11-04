Waynesboro, Augusta County see higher voter turnout than 2016 general election

Unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections projected Democratic candidate Joe Biden won the state of Virginia on Tuesday. However, Waynesboro and Augusta County favored incumbent President Donald Trump.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 2,582 of 2,585 precincts are reporting across the state. Biden has received 53.67% of votes statewide compared to Trump’s 44.46%. Biden received 46.23% of votes in Waynesboro and 25.51% in Augusta County.
In comparison, Trump received 51.46% of votes in Waynesboro and 72.81% of Augusta County votes.
While the results are still out on the winner of the 2020 presidential election, one thing is for sure. Both Waynesboro and Augusta County saw a higher voter turnout in Tuesday’s General Election than in 2016.
Waynesboro saw a 72.9% turnout Tuesday night. Out of 14,652 registered voters, 10,682 votes were cast. In 2016, the city saw a 70.11% turnout, with 9,229 total votes cast, including 708 absentee votes and six provision ballots.
By 3 p.m. on Tuesday, 10,039 votes had been cast in Waynesboro, surpassing the 2016 total by 810 votes.
No excuse early voting began Sept. 18 and continued through Saturday. During that time, 6,769 Waynesboro residents voted early compared to only 733 early votes in 2016, according to the Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP).
As of July 1, Virginia had no excuse absentee voting, meaning any voter could choose to vote absentee in this year’s election without giving a reason.
Waynesboro voting registrar Lisa Jeffers said with it being the first time ever doing no excuse absentee voting, she had nothing to compare this year’s voter turnout to.
Absentee ballots were required to be postmarked by Tuesday and accepted no later than Friday by noon.
“We’re going to pick back up on Friday afternoon once the last round of mail comes in,” Jeffers said.
Out of 56 provisional ballots, all will count except three or four, Jeffers said.
Even with in-person voting, election officers at several polling locations said there was a steady amount of voters throughout the day Tuesday.
A total of 41,944 votes were cast in Augusta County on Tuesday, totaling a 79.51% voter turnout for the county. In 2016, Augusta County voters cast 36,343 votes, with a total of 2,612 absentee votes and 20 provisional ballots.
Early voting numbers were also high in the county. VPAP reported that 21,014 early votes were cast this year, compared to 2,739 in 2016.
As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, 869 voters had cast their ballots at the Sherando Community Center in Lyndhurst.
Heidi Brown, Sherando Community Center election chief, said things went smoothly at the polls Tuesday. Hundreds of people told her they registered to vote just for this election, and, for many, it was their first time voting, she said.
Blain Campbell and his son voted together at the community center. Blain wanted to make sure his voice was heard and that his son also had the chance to voice his opinion.
“I’m 42 years old, and I think this is one of the most critical elections that have come about in the past 20 years,” Blain said. “I really don’t want to see certain things taken away from me.”
Other key races on Tuesday’s ballot for Waynesboro and Augusta County residents were the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., won re-election to a third term against Republican candidate Daniel Gade.
While Warner won overall with 55.65% of votes, Waynesboro and Augusta County voters both favored Gade — He received 50.25% of votes in Waynesboro and 71.02% of votes in Augusta County.
Congressman Ben Cline won his second two-year term against Democratic candidate Nicholas Betts Tuesday with more than 65% of the vote. Cline received 56.47% of votes in Waynesboro and 77.34% of votes in Augusta County, while Betts received only 43.38% of votes in Waynesboro and 22.58% of votes in Augusta County, according to unofficial election results.
Two proposed constitutional amendments were also on the ballot Tuesday.
The first asked, “Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to establish a redistricting commission, consisting of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens of the Commonwealth, that is responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative districts that will be subsequently voted on, but not changed by, the General Assembly and enacted without the Governor’s involvement and to give the responsibility of drawing districts to the Supreme Court of Virginia if the redistricting commission fails to draw districts or the General Assembly fails to enact districts by certain deadlines?”
The second asked, “Should an automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent service-connected, permanent, and total disability be free from state and local taxation?”
Both overwhelmingly passed statewide.
In Augusta County, the first proposed amendment passed with 69.61% of voters saying “yes” to the amendment and the second passed with 84.24% of county voters saying “yes” to the amendment.
Both amendments also passed in Waynesboro, with 71.72% of voters saying “yes” to the first and 88.35% of voters saying “yes” to the second amendment.
Waynesboro General Election Results on Nov. 3, 2020
|WARD A
|WARD B
|WARD C
|WARD D
|CAP
|TOTAL
|PRESIDENT & VICE PRESIDENT
|Joseph R. Biden D
|258
|268
|321
|286
|3785
|4918
|Donald J. Trump R
|539
|679
|618
|784
|2854
|5474
|Jo Jorgensen L
|26
|28
|24
|31
|98
|207
|Write-In
|1
|10
|4
|4
|20
|39
|MEMBER U. S. SENATE
|Mark R. Warner D
|317
|323
|354
|333
|3903
|5230
|Daniel M. Gade R
|551
|652
|597
|762
|2789
|5351
|Write-In
|1
|2
|3
|1
|5
|5351
|MEMBER HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES 6TH DIST.
|Nicholas A. Betts D
|259
|254
|294
|251
|3477
|4535
|Ben L. Cline R
|551
|723
|651
|842
|3136
|5903
|Write-In
|1
|3
|4
|1
|7
|16
|PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS
|AMENDMENT #1
|Yes
|592
|668
|625
|804
|4294
|6983
|No
|213
|290
|257
|252
|1741
|2753
|AMENDMENT #2
|Yes
|736
|858
|820
|974
|5468
|8856
|No
|74
|119
|81
|114
|779
|1167
|TOTAL VOTING
|829
|987
|971
|1111
|6784
|10682
|TOTAL REGISTERED
|2817
|3771
|3588
|4476
|14652
|PERCENTAGE VOTING
|72.9
