Waynesboro, Augusta County see higher voter turnout than 2016 general election

As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, 869 voters had cast their ballots at the Sherando Community Center in Lyndhurst.

Heidi Brown, Sherando Community Center election chief, said things went smoothly at the polls Tuesday. Hundreds of people told her they registered to vote just for this election, and, for many, it was their first time voting, she said.

Blain Campbell and his son voted together at the community center. Blain wanted to make sure his voice was heard and that his son also had the chance to voice his opinion.

“I’m 42 years old, and I think this is one of the most critical elections that have come about in the past 20 years,” Blain said. “I really don’t want to see certain things taken away from me.”

Other key races on Tuesday’s ballot for Waynesboro and Augusta County residents were the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., won re-election to a third term against Republican candidate Daniel Gade.

While Warner won overall with 55.65% of votes, Waynesboro and Augusta County voters both favored Gade — He received 50.25% of votes in Waynesboro and 71.02% of votes in Augusta County.