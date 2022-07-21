 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department to close for relocation

  Updated
As of Wednesday, clinical services offered at the Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department on 12th Street were discontinued so a new location could be found.

The Central Shenandoah Health District said health department staff would remain on location until Aug. 12 for inquiries regarding vital records or other documents.

During the transition, health services may be obtained with the Staunton-Augusta Health Department, located at 1414 N. Augusta St. in Staunton. The services available in Staunton include immunizations, including COVID-19 vaccinations; long-term services and support screenings; free condom distribution; vital records and as of Aug. 1, sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment.

Information on a new site for the Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department will be shared with the public as soon as additional logistics are complete. A reopening date is scheduled for the spring of 2023.

Dr. Elaine Perry, the interim health director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, said the search is on “ for a new location that will offer more accessibility and convenience for our clients and patients.”

All clients and patients who could be impacted by the transition were notified earlier in July. Those with questions may contact the Staunton-Augusta Health Department at (540) 332-7830 during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Email inquiries can be sent to cshdinfo@vdh.virginia.gov.

