Waynesboro awarded funds for emergency food, shelter programs

Waynesboro has been chosen to receive funding to help supplement emergency food and shelter programs for city residents, officials announced this week.

The federal funding consists of $7,481 under Phase 38.

Waynesboro has been awarded these federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, according to a press release.

The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide.

A local board made up of The Salvation Army, United Way, Catholic Charities and other organizations will determine how to distribute the funds among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.

The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under these phases of the program.