Waynesboro awarded funds for emergency food, shelter programs

Waynesboro has been chosen to receive funding to help supplement emergency food and shelter programs for city residents, officials announced this week.
The federal funding consists of $7,481 under Phase 38.
Waynesboro has been awarded these federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, according to a press release.
The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide.
A local board made up of The Salvation Army, United Way, Catholic Charities and other organizations will determine how to distribute the funds among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.
The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under these phases of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
» Be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government;
» Be eligible to receive federal funds;
» Have an accounting system;
» Practice nondiscrimination;
» Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and
» If they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for funds should contact Lt. Rachel Pruitt, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1065, Waynesboro, VA 22980.
The deadline for applications is Wednesday, Feb. 24. For more information, call (540) 943-7591.
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.