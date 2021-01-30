Waynesboro-based wedding vendors continue to serve couples throughout the pandemic

Wedding vendors in Waynesboro are going virtual to continue serving clients who are planning a wedding during the COVID-19 pandemic.
From the time they get engaged, brides-to-be dream of finding the perfect wedding dress for their big day, but most never imagine trying to find a dress over a video chat on Zoom. Kristie Guyer, the operations manager at Amanda's Touch and Bridal in Waynesboro, said the pandemic made those in the wedding industry more creative. This is just one example of how a vendor is virtually helping its clients.
"It was definitely difficult not being able to be face to face with our brides, but I feel like that period really grew our relationship with our customers, too," Guyer said.
During virtual virtual appointments, stylists place wedding dresses on mannequins, complete with accessories, to show clients the different styles of wedding dresses they can choose from.
The pandemic even opened a whole new world of other options for customers, Guyer said.
"We were offering and actually shipping dresses to the bride's house for them to be able to try [them] on, and the ones they didn't like, they shipped back to us," Guyer said.
The bridal shop wasn’t affected by the government mandate that closed businesses last March. Still, the staff knew it was necessary to close during this time to keep everyone safe. The store reopened by appointment only during the summer.
Now, brides can search for their dresses in person along with three guests. Masks and social distancing are required while in the store, and each dressing room is sanitized after customers leave.
Guyer said having a virtual option is nice for brides to get a head start on dresses they might be interested in, but doesn't know if the trend will continue in the future.
"At the end of the day, every bride wants that experience, to be able to come in and put her dress on [and] have her loved-ones around her," Guyer said. "Saying yes to the dress is just a special moment to do in person."
As for now, clients still have the option to FaceTime and Zoom with friends and family members who can’t make it into the store during in-person appointments.
Jason and Sara Kite, owners of The Faded Poppy in Waynesboro, offer wedding planning services, coordination plans and even act as florists for their clients. Navigating through the pandemic was tough, but the two owners felt they were well prepared for it.
"I think because we've been in the industry and because we're wedding planners, our job is quite literally to prepare for a worst-case scenario," Sara said. "That's why our couples work to make sure that they have someone that can handle any crisis."
Even so, the pandemic was a hard hit for them. When the pandemic began, Jason and Sara had one primary goal — to keep their clients as safe and healthy as possible, which is a big responsibility and something they take very seriously, Sara said. They decided almost a year ago to do all consultations digitally, even when clients asked if they could come in and do things in person.
"It's really regrettable, but we're doing whatever we can to stay as healthy as possible for our clients," Jason Kite said.
They are both grateful that their clients continue to wear their masks, socially distance and wash their hands to keep everyone safe.
Owners of Sky Ridge Farm, a wedding venue in Waynesboro, also faced the uncertainty of what their wedding season would look like last year. The location was closed for their off-season in March and reopened in April.
"The stress for us was hoping that gathering limits would open up by the end of summer so that we could host those weddings that had been rescheduled. In July, they opened that gathering limit up to 250, so we were able to hold all those weddings July through October with no problems," said Haven Davis, Sky Ridge Farm office manager.
If clients had to reschedule during the time Northam imposed the 10-person limit, the venue allowed clients who got married on their scheduled date to celebrate with others later on if they wished.
"Overall, our clients were so respectful and patient with us," Davis said. "They were so understanding and patient with the situation we were all thrown into."
It was easy for other vendors like photographers to continue business as usual because of the ability to shoot outdoors and socially distance from their clients.
Jason and Wendy Ward, owners of Ward Photography in Waynesboro, remained busy despite the pandemic.
"We always prefer to shoot outside when we can," Jason Ward said in an email. "We always wear masks when around our clients and abide by the venue's rules. It's been one year since the first case of COVID-19, and we're happy to say we are both healthy and have not contracted the virus despite how busy we've been."
Over 20 clients rescheduled their weddings for 2021. The two picked up weddings from other photographers who couldn't accommodate their clients' rescheduled dates, Jason Ward said.
Like other vendors, the couple has not held any in-person consultations and uses Zoom, phone calls and Skype to connect with their clients.
"Sessions, of course, have been safely performed at a distance," Jason Ward said.
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the region, Davis worries about what challenges the upcoming wedding season will bring. However, she's hopeful the COVID-19 vaccine and warmer weather will lead to fewer cases in the region.