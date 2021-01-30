Waynesboro-based wedding vendors continue to serve couples throughout the pandemic

Now, brides can search for their dresses in person along with three guests. Masks and social distancing are required while in the store, and each dressing room is sanitized after customers leave.

Guyer said having a virtual option is nice for brides to get a head start on dresses they might be interested in, but doesn't know if the trend will continue in the future.

"At the end of the day, every bride wants that experience, to be able to come in and put her dress on [and] have her loved-ones around her," Guyer said. "Saying yes to the dress is just a special moment to do in person."

As for now, clients still have the option to FaceTime and Zoom with friends and family members who can’t make it into the store during in-person appointments.

Jason and Sara Kite, owners of The Faded Poppy in Waynesboro, offer wedding planning services, coordination plans and even act as florists for their clients. Navigating through the pandemic was tough, but the two owners felt they were well prepared for it.

"I think because we've been in the industry and because we're wedding planners, our job is quite literally to prepare for a worst-case scenario," Sara said. "That's why our couples work to make sure that they have someone that can handle any crisis."

