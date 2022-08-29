Waynesboro brewery wins two silver medals for top-selling beers

Something is brewing in Waynesboro this autumn.

Stable Craft Brewery recently announced it is coming out with new seasonal beers for the fall. Pumpkin Spiced Latte Porter, a homage to the Starbucks’ seasonal pumpkin spice latte, will contain milk beer. Mexican Hot Chocolate Stout, a hot beer containing dark malts in collaboration with a brewery from Wichita, Kansas, will also be available soon.

If the two new beers are as good as the brewery’s two top-selling beers, Robot Cowboy NEIPA and Porch Sipping Old-Fashioned Lemonade Gose European Sour, customers are in for a treat.

The brewery, which was awarded 2022’s Green Brewery of the Year for their sustainable practices, earned silver medals at the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild Virginia Craft Beer Cup annual awards ceremony in Ashburn this summer. Robot Cowboy NEIPA won silver in the Hazy IPA category and Porch Sipping Old-Fashioned Lemonade Gose won silver in the European Sour category.

“It recognizes your hard work,” Craig Nargi, owner of Stable Craft Brewery, said of the wins. “It tells you that you’re on the right path. It’s says a lot about that you’re doing harmonious effort everybody seems to be contributing to it because you can’t have the beer without the people and you can’t have the people without the place.”

Tony Zappaunbulso, the head brewer who created Robot Cowboy, said he was “shocked” when he won.

“I was trying to process the fact that they just said our name,” he said. “We were waiting a long time to find out if we won anything.”

Zappaunbulso said he ran on stage to receive the medal once the beer’s name was called.

“Just an explosion of excitment,” he said. “We had people coming to us the rest of night how much they loved our energy because it shows how passionate we are about what we’re doing.”

Zappaunbulso said he started Robot Cowboy as a home-brewed recipe around six years ago. When he started working at Stable Craft, he made a small batch of the beer for Nargi to taste test. Nargi then told Zappaunbulso to brew more.

“It’s really close to my heart because that’s a beer means a lot to me,” Zappaunbulso said. “That’s a beer that I put a lot of hard work and time into really crafting it as great as I can.”

The name, Robot Cowboy, was a name Zappaunbulso randomly thought of in order to catch customers’ attention when ordering.

“It was something I thought sounded interesting together and made you go, ‘Huh, what’s that about?’” he said. “If we can get people asking that question, we can explain the beer and get it out there.”

Nargi said the European Sour ale that won was another huge accomplishment.

“I think in the grand scheme of things when you get the gose in the sour category, that’s another one, that’s huge,” Nargi said. “It’s like its own cult following. People like these sour beers.”

One of main reasons why Stable Craft won many awards was because of the quality of the brewing itself, he said. The brewery has its own hop farm and Zappaunbulso, who studies water chemistry, said and once learned from a German brewmaster how to understand beer quality.

“Attention to detail,” Nargi said. “I think that is kind of what makes our beers so good as it is because we really try to focus on those things.”

Zappaunbulso said he was honored to receive the awards, but is ready to creat new beers with his team.

“We’re not done,” he said. “We’re just getting started.”