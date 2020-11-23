Waynesboro cancels reverse Christmas parade

Less than two weeks after the city of Waynesboro announced plans to host a reverse Christmas parade this year, the event has been cancelled because of increased COVID restrictions.

Waynesboro announced on Nov. 10 that in lieu of the traditional Christmas parade, the city would hold a reverse parade in the old Invista parking lot. The idea would have had cars coming to view floats set up along the perimeter.

On Nov. 13, Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional COVID-19 restrictions in Virginia that included lowering the in-person gathering limit from 250 people to just 25.

Because of the updated COVID restrictions, Waynesboro Parks and Recreation said Monday the reverse parade that was scheduled for Dec. 12 has been cancelled.

Other localities also have canceled their reverse Christmas parade plans, including the city of Harrisonburg which announced it's cancellation last Thursday.