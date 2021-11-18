Waynesboro Choral Society looks to ring in Christmas with upcoming holiday show

For residents who wait until after Thanksgiving to start listening to Christmas music, the Waynesboro Choral Society has just the show for you.

The chorus’ Holly Jolly Christmas concert will return after a two-year hiatus beginning Nov. 29 and ending Nov. 30. Both shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. and tickets will cost $12 each, except for children 12 and under, who are allowed free admittance.

Director Don Coffey and the rest of the men and women in his chorus are ready to ring in the Christmas season once again, just as they’ve been doing for more than 35 years.

“I started singing with this group in ’78,” Coffey said. “Our first Christmas concert was ’84. We feel like we have helped our community usher in the Christmas season, especially since 1984. Typically, we always have it the first Monday and Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It [ushers] in the season for lots of folks.”

Coffey understands that some may wonder why the shows are held at the beginning of the week rather than during the weekends, but he explained that it’s all due to tradition.

The director said that, back in the day, the local high schools would be too busy later in the week to host shows for the chorus, so they began holding their performances on Monday and Tuesday .