Waynesboro Choral Society members grateful for Christmas concert performance, audience

“It was beyond amazing,” Hughes said. “I don’t think I realized how much I missed performing until last night. Having not only the audience but, for me, the rest of the orchestra, because I’m an ensemble player and a lot of those guys and I have played for a long time ... it was just nice to have that ‘full circle’ feeling.”

Decker, grateful for her fellow choral society members, was also grateful for those in attendance who personally chose to come to the event this year.

To her, the audience was just as grateful.

“They were thanking us and telling us that we were doing a great job,” Decker said. “One of my friends hadn’t been to a concert in many years and said it was just wonderful and got her in the Christmas spirit. Even my worship leader in our church had high praise for the sound quality. These are people who do it every Sunday, so they know what to listen for. They were blown away.”

With the Christmas concerts now over, for the remainder of the year, the Waynesboro Choral Society has no more scheduled shows.

“Typically, I would tell [the audience] about the Salvation Army Benefit Concert that’s coming up,” Coffey said. “We always do that the Sunday after our concerts, but with COVID, we can’t.”