Waynesboro Choral Society members grateful for Christmas concert performance, audience

For the first time since December 2019, the Waynesboro Choral Society stood onstage as the crowd in front of them loudly applauded.
The Waynesboro Choral Society’s Holly Jolly Christmas show returned Monday and Tuesday after the pandemic halted the chorus from being able to perform at all over the past two years.
Director Don Coffey was thrilled with the show’s outcome and felt as if he was reconnected to a long-lost part of who he is.
“I was missing a part of me,” Coffey said. “It’s been such an integral part forever for me. To be without it for two years, I was having withdrawal symptoms.”
Coffey was overjoyed to be back in front of the choral society directing his colleagues, saying he and the rest of the men and women in the chorus were just blessed to have the opportunity to sing again for Waynesboro.
“As always, I was extremely proud to stand in front of them,” Coffey said. “I hope they can tell by my face, which the audience can’t see, that I’m extremely pleased with the product that they put forth. I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t enjoy it. I wouldn’t do this if I wasn’t proud of them. We love to do what we’re doing.”
Tim Teachey, a first tenor for the group, said the Choral Society, while of course performing for its audience, was also performing for each other this week after months of rehearsing in the barn of one of their fellow choral members and finally coming back together after a silent 2020.
“We were doing this for ourselves,” Teachey said. “It really wouldn’t have mattered if there had been five people out there or 300. We’re together every Monday night for two hours spending that time together and preparing.”
While Teachey said it might come off as sounding selfish, Coffey agreed with the first tenor, saying the group truly just enjoys spending time with one another and getting ready for whatever show is coming next.
“I’ve been selfish for 40 years because I love what I do,” Coffey said. “I think it’s the same with the singers. We have fun on Monday nights. The goal is to learn the music and do a good job, but if we’re not having fun every Monday night, it’s a long time until the concert.”
Monya Decker, the society’s president and a first soprano, certainly had fun during the show and was grateful to be back on stage again after a hectic 2020.
“I was just so excited,” Decker said. “The whole time I was singing, I was just thankful. I have a strong faith in Jesus Christ and was just giving Him praise that we were able to be there. When you love singing as much as we do and you can’t do it, it takes something away from your life.”
Accompanist Kelly Hughes, who has been with the Waynesboro Choral Society for the past 40 years as of Tuesday, agreed with Decker that it was just great to be back.
“It was beyond amazing,” Hughes said. “I don’t think I realized how much I missed performing until last night. Having not only the audience but, for me, the rest of the orchestra, because I’m an ensemble player and a lot of those guys and I have played for a long time ... it was just nice to have that ‘full circle’ feeling.”
Decker, grateful for her fellow choral society members, was also grateful for those in attendance who personally chose to come to the event this year.
To her, the audience was just as grateful.
“They were thanking us and telling us that we were doing a great job,” Decker said. “One of my friends hadn’t been to a concert in many years and said it was just wonderful and got her in the Christmas spirit. Even my worship leader in our church had high praise for the sound quality. These are people who do it every Sunday, so they know what to listen for. They were blown away.”
With the Christmas concerts now over, for the remainder of the year, the Waynesboro Choral Society has no more scheduled shows.
“Typically, I would tell [the audience] about the Salvation Army Benefit Concert that’s coming up,” Coffey said. “We always do that the Sunday after our concerts, but with COVID, we can’t.”
For now, the chorus will enjoy a small break for the holidays before coming together at the beginning of the new year to get ready for what’s next.
Decker said that, at the moment, the Waynesboro Choral Society is looking to revisit music from a planned concert that they had to initially cancel due to the coronavirus. The aim is to have their next show some time in late April of 2022.
“We will do our Disney concert that we had to cancel in 2020,” Decker said. “We already have our music for that.”
For residents who are potentially interested in joining the Waynesboro Choral Society, Coffey said that auditions for the chorus will be held in January 2022.
Further details will eventually be released online on the Choral Society’s website.