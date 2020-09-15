Waynesboro City Council approves rezoning to allow apartments, houses behind Walmart

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Waynesboro City Council approved a rezoning request on a 4-1 vote Monday evening for nearly 70 acres of land behind the Lucy Lane Walmart that could allow for up to 600 housing units in that area.

Council first heard details on the rezoning at its Aug. 10 meeting. At that meeting, the city’s planning commission unanimously recommended approval, as did Waynesboro’s Director of Planning Luke Juday.

The now-rezoned property, known as Carflo Farm on Tiffany Drive, was zoned in two different sections — one portion for single-family residential at a max density of 3.5 units per acre and one section for highway business along Lew Dewitt and behind Martin’s grocery.

Under the applicant’s rezoning request, the property changes to general residential and multi-family residential.

The rezoning still divides the property into two sections. A larger section is for general residential that would allow single-family homes and two-home structures with each unit on a separate lot. A smaller section of the property is zoned for residential multifamily which would allow apartment buildings up to 20 units per acre.