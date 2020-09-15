Waynesboro City Council approves rezoning to allow apartments, houses behind Walmart

Waynesboro City Council approved a rezoning request on a 4-1 vote Monday evening for nearly 70 acres of land behind the Lucy Lane Walmart that could allow for up to 600 housing units in that area.
Council first heard details on the rezoning at its Aug. 10 meeting. At that meeting, the city’s planning commission unanimously recommended approval, as did Waynesboro’s Director of Planning Luke Juday.
The now-rezoned property, known as Carflo Farm on Tiffany Drive, was zoned in two different sections — one portion for single-family residential at a max density of 3.5 units per acre and one section for highway business along Lew Dewitt and behind Martin’s grocery.
Under the applicant’s rezoning request, the property changes to general residential and multi-family residential.
The rezoning still divides the property into two sections. A larger section is for general residential that would allow single-family homes and two-home structures with each unit on a separate lot. A smaller section of the property is zoned for residential multifamily which would allow apartment buildings up to 20 units per acre.
The matter was on the Aug. 24 city council agenda for a vote, but was tabled until Monday’s meeting at the request of the applicant, Riverbend Development of Charlottesville.
Since the rezoning was first presented, Riverbend Development has added a proffer letter clarifying that the pocket park in the site plan will be at least 30,000 square feet, a multi-use path will be constructed and the homeowners association will own and maintain the 10 acres along Pratts Run unless the city requests ownership.
There is currently no subdivision application or a date given for beginning construction. However, Riverbend Development provided a site plan which is proffered, meaning they would have to build along those guidelines.
In addition to the proffer letter, Waynesboro Public Schools said they have “plenty of capacity” but may need to consider redistricting of the elementary schools based on any future development.
An online petition to keep the area zoned low density had 30 signatures as of Monday, 11 more than at the Aug. 10 meeting.
Ward A councilwoman and vice mayor Lana Williams voted against the rezoning.
