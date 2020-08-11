Waynesboro City Council considers rezoning request for apartments, houses behind Walmart

There is currently no subdivision application or a date given for beginning construction. However, the applicant, Riverbend Development from Charlottesville, provided a site plan which is proffered meaning they would have to build along those guidelines.

The site plan includes extending Tiffany Drive and constructing a connector road to Lew Dewitt and constructing interparcel connections to adjacent commercial properties.

The cost of connector roads to Lew Dewitt has largely kept the area from being developed prior, Juday said.

If the development reaches full build out, that would “be a significant number of cars at that new intersection, but not enough to warrant a new signal there,” Juday said. Highway business zoning would generate more, if not double, traffic than the proposed rezoning to allow for housing.

Additionally, according to the site plan, a small park would be constructed and privately managed, while about 10 acres along Pratts Run would be given to the city for future recreational development.