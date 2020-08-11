Waynesboro City Council considers rezoning request for apartments, houses behind Walmart

Waynesboro City Council heard details Monday night on a rezoning request for nearly 70 acres of land behind the Lucy Lane Walmart that could allow for up to 600 housing units in that area.
At city council’s meeting held electronically, Waynesboro’s Director of Planning Luke Juday recommended the board approve the rezoning. The city’s planning commission also recommended approval on a 7-0 vote.
“We feel that the area is already overly commercial and what we need is residential to balance it out,” said Juday. “We are recommending approval believing that the proposal is consistent with the city’s desired land use map and that it’s better than the existing use.”
The property, known as Carflo Farm on Tiffany Drive, is currently zoned in two different sections – one portion for single-family residential at a max density of 3.5 units per acre and one section for highway business along Lew Dewitt and behind Martin’s grocery. Under the applicant’s rezoning request, the property would change to medium- and high-density residential.
The rezoning would still divide the property into two sections. A larger section will be zoned for general residential that would allow single-family homes and two-home structures with each unit on a separate lot. A smaller section of the property would be zoned for residential multifamily which would allow apartment buildings up to 20 units per acre.
There is currently no subdivision application or a date given for beginning construction. However, the applicant, Riverbend Development from Charlottesville, provided a site plan which is proffered meaning they would have to build along those guidelines.
The site plan includes extending Tiffany Drive and constructing a connector road to Lew Dewitt and constructing interparcel connections to adjacent commercial properties.
The cost of connector roads to Lew Dewitt has largely kept the area from being developed prior, Juday said.
If the development reaches full build out, that would “be a significant number of cars at that new intersection, but not enough to warrant a new signal there,” Juday said. Highway business zoning would generate more, if not double, traffic than the proposed rezoning to allow for housing.
Additionally, according to the site plan, a small park would be constructed and privately managed, while about 10 acres along Pratts Run would be given to the city for future recreational development.
“If apartments do end up going in the multi-family area, all of our apartment complexes are self-amenitized. So, they would have features such as the pool and the play area. You would have the neighborhood park, the apartments with their own amenities and the area along Pratts Run that is preserved,” Ashley Davies of Riverbend Development said.
Two residents spoke during the public hearing. Neither was against residential zoning, but didn’t want to see high density housing in the area.
“Our neighborhood is unique. I would describe it as ‘country living in the city.’ It would be a tragedy for this special charm to be destroyed. Adding multi-family high rises will take away from the city and character of existing neighborhoods,” Walnut Grove Farm resident Mike Bailey said.
Bailey also expressed concerns with traffic on Rosser Avenue and concerns with wastewater.
One resident on Parker Heights Road said that traffic is contingent on access roads – but some of the proposed access roads aren’t viable, making the traffic study wrong.
An online petition to keep the area zoned low density had 19 signatures as of Monday.
Council is expected to vote on the matter at its Aug. 24 meeting. In person city council meetings are expected to resume at that meeting with social distancing guidelines in place and a health screening upon entering the building.
