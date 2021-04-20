Waynesboro City Council continues budget discussion in work session

Guidance has not yet been provided to city officials on the American Rescue Plan regarding the exact amount of funding and any limitations on its use. The city will have until the end of calendar year 2024 to spend the money, a longer period of time in comparison to the CARES Act, Shaw said.

Shaw said the city is unable to budget the federal funds until they know what it can be used for and until the funds are received.

The money is “meant to prioritize fiscal stability at both the local government and community level,” he said.

“I will say if we knew in May or June when we got our first allotment (of CARES funding) what we knew in September or October we might have made some different recommendations to the council, but it was a new program and the use of the funds were clarified by the treasury department over time, Shaw said, adding that sometimes the state was also funding items the city intended to fund.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“My advice would be to be strategic about thinking about the expenditure of that money,” Shaw continued. “I personally think that successful communities are going to be the ones who can look back at this infusion of cash and say, ‘We didn’t just spend the money, we invested the money.’”