Waynesboro City Council continues budget discussion in work session

Waynesboro City Council continued its discussion on the FY22 budget during another work session Monday evening.
In the hour and a half virtual meeting, council members reviewed the city’s current debt, federal funds and explored more in depth the equalized tax rate of 83 cents.
In a review of its debt service, Finance Director Cameron McCormick said Waynesboro has more than $37 million in debt and more than $3.5 million in yearly debt service.
In a review of federal funding, Deputy City Manager Jim Shaw said the city might receive upwards of $4.8 million from the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill.
The city expects the funding to come in two installments — the first in mid-May and the second payment no earlier than 12 months from the first installment.
Waynesboro previously received $3.9 million in CARES Act funds in May 2020. Conditions on that federal funding included the money be spent by the end of 2020 and only on necessary expenditures because of COVID-19.
More than $941,000 of the CARES Act money was spent on public safety salaries, $600,000 was given to Waynesboro Public Schools, $630,000 to small business assistance and $552,000 on PPE and supplies.
Guidance has not yet been provided to city officials on the American Rescue Plan regarding the exact amount of funding and any limitations on its use. The city will have until the end of calendar year 2024 to spend the money, a longer period of time in comparison to the CARES Act, Shaw said.
Shaw said the city is unable to budget the federal funds until they know what it can be used for and until the funds are received.
The money is “meant to prioritize fiscal stability at both the local government and community level,” he said.
“I will say if we knew in May or June when we got our first allotment (of CARES funding) what we knew in September or October we might have made some different recommendations to the council, but it was a new program and the use of the funds were clarified by the treasury department over time, Shaw said, adding that sometimes the state was also funding items the city intended to fund.
“My advice would be to be strategic about thinking about the expenditure of that money,” Shaw continued. “I personally think that successful communities are going to be the ones who can look back at this infusion of cash and say, ‘We didn’t just spend the money, we invested the money.’”
At-large councilman Terry Short Jr. said council should operate with the known variables at this time.
“Our costs are catching up with us and our costs continue to catch up with us. Our obligation and responsibility to deliver core functions of government and those costs are catching up with us,” Short said. “We don’t want to be in a position where we operate our municipal operation on the hopes and what ifs on what found money could do.”
In wrapping up Monday’s work session, City Manager Mike Hamp gave council a glimpse at what a balanced budget at 83 cents may look like.
The budget presentation for FY22 is currently based on a real estate tax rate of 90 cents per each $100 of a property’s assessed value. Because of recent property reassessments, the city could lower that rate to 83 cents.
New revenue from the general property tax is expected to bring in $2.7 million, with another $2.4 million in local taxes and $400,000 in state revenue. $1.7 million is needed to compensate use of fund balance that was utilized because of COVID-related budget cuts, making revenue total $3.8 million.
Increasing expenditures total $3,786,000 with expenses including a $1.4 million increase to schools, $600,000 in paving and another $500,000 in public safety expenses.
Balancing a budget at 83 cents would likely decrease the schools budget, as well as eliminate or reduce the anticipated 3% wage increase for city employees, Hamp said.
“In my almost 14 years on City Council, I’ve had this discus every year. There’s never enough money to go around or move forward as fast as we’d like to,” Ward B councilman Bruce Allen said. “I’m elected by the people, I serve the people and I have to be their representative on council. For the majority of people I’m talking to, they’re not interested in a 90 cent tax rate.”
A public hearing on the overall budget and utility rate increases for water, sewer and stormwater fees will be held on Monday, April 26, at 7 p.m. at Waynesboro High School.
In FY22, there are no proposed increase in water rates, a 3% increase in sewer, a stormwater utility fee increase from $3.96/ERU to $4.56/ERU per month, and a $1.50 per month proposed increase in monthly refuse collection rates.
The FY22 budget is expected to be adopted on May 10.