Waynesboro City Council discusses capital projects, tax rate in budget session

Waynesboro City Council got a glimpse at what capital projects could be feasible in the next budget cycle — and which ones may not be — at its third budget work session on Wednesday.

Council previously identified its Tier 1 priorities as employee compensation, the creation of a West End Fire Station and development of Sunset Park. City manager Mike Hamp said Wednesday night that there would be challenges in making progress on those goals in fiscal year 2022.

"For example, I certainly don't see in the current prioritization any progress on Sunset Park this year. It may be possible to begin a project related to the development of the West End Fire Station, but I do not see doing a West End Fire Station and making significant improvement in employee compensation," Hamp said.

Wednesday's presentation was based on a 90 cent tax rate, a seven cent increase. Ward B councilman Bruce Allen requested that city staff prepare two budgets — one at the 90 cent tax rate and one at 83 cents.