Waynesboro City Council discusses capital projects, tax rate in budget session

Waynesboro City Council got a glimpse at what capital projects could be feasible in the next budget cycle — and which ones may not be — at its third budget work session on Wednesday.
Council previously identified its Tier 1 priorities as employee compensation, the creation of a West End Fire Station and development of Sunset Park. City manager Mike Hamp said Wednesday night that there would be challenges in making progress on those goals in fiscal year 2022.
"For example, I certainly don't see in the current prioritization any progress on Sunset Park this year. It may be possible to begin a project related to the development of the West End Fire Station, but I do not see doing a West End Fire Station and making significant improvement in employee compensation," Hamp said.
Wednesday's presentation was based on a 90 cent tax rate, a seven cent increase. Ward B councilman Bruce Allen requested that city staff prepare two budgets — one at the 90 cent tax rate and one at 83 cents.
"This is probably the most significant reassessment that we've experienced. The gap at where we currently are and the equalized rate is significant," Hamp said. "Secondly, I think in recent years the council and staff have worked together to identify capital projects that we want to accomplish, that we need to accomplish and some that have been thrust upon us that we have to accomplish. There is no doubt we have a more robust capital plan and capital effort. I'm not surprised to hear there will be interest on the part of council on what opportunities exist to lower the tax rate, but I think there's a big gap...We will need to make appreciable reductions in service levels and organizational function."
Allen said he was "not comfortable" with a seven cent increase and needed two budgets to compare. Ward A councilwoman Lana Williams agreed, saying she feels its only fair to constituents.
Mayor Bobby Henderson said presenting two different budgets at different tax rates could be "a reality check" that everyone needs to hear.
Hamp said staff will prepare to deliver that information, but hoped council would reconsider establishing an 83 cent tax rate.
"90 cents is well below cities in the Commonwealth. Affordability has been a treasured value for our community and organization for a long time," he said. "I would sincerely hope that the council think long and hard about establishing 83 cents as a goal for itself because I think we will be not only setting aside priorities that we identified today probably in their entirety, but also reducing the general fund budget to meet that goal and in doing so reducing current levels of service to the community."
At-large councilman Terry Short Jr. echoed that Waynesboro has focused on affordability, but said they owe it to the community to be honest.
"We have lived with deep frugality in our community for a very long time...I can accept taking a step back and coming up with a financial strategy that makes the fire house achievable and practical and affordable, but I certainly can't disregard what I think over time our community has done on the backs our employees," Short said, noting that employee compensation should remain one of the city's priorities.
Deputy City Manager Jim Shaw also presented a tentative capital project budget Wednesday that currently is between $500,000 and more than $1 million out of balance.
Shaw said Wednesday staff was still trying to balance the operating and capital budget, and they would likely change before the final budget presentation.
"Regardless, there will have to be choices made. Money is a limited resource and we have to make choices. You can do anything you want to, but you can't do everything you want to and that's the reality that staff is grappling with right now in how we balance a budget that we think is responsive to council's wishes and the community's needs, and we're not quite there yet," Shaw said.
The city manager's FY22 budget presentation is scheduled for April 5 during a virtual meeting. Wednesday's full budget work session is available on the city's YouTube channel for public viewing.