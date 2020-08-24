Waynesboro City Council discusses CARES funding

City council chambers opened again for in-person meetings on Monday night for the first time since COVID-19 closed the doors in March, but COVID-19 related topics were a majority of Waynesboro City Council’s discussion.
The city received two allocations from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding totaling more than $3.9 million. In a presentation by deputy city manager Jim Shaw, council reviewed the use of CARES funding to date.
To date, Waynesboro has earmarked or allocated more than $1.4 million of its CARES money while $2.5 million of the funds remain. Waynesboro Public Schools will receive 15% of CARES funds, a total of $600,000. Other CARES expenditures include $250,000 allocated for temporary housing for homeless, more than $215,000 for PPE, $150,000 for non profit sustainability grants, and another $133,000 for small business assistance.
The funds are restricted to necessary expenditures because of COVID-19 and funds not used by Dec. 30 must be returned.
“We’re in the same boat that a lot of local governments are in to say, ‘How can we legitimately use this money to be able to continue to deliver essential government services and to the best benefit of our community in response to COVID-19?’,” Shaw said. “There are lots of things that we can think of that we could spend the money on, but the basic question that has to be asked is, ‘Is it in response to the pandemic? Are we doing something to mitigate the impact or prevent additional spread in the community?’”
Following the presentation, council considered appropriating $150,000 of CARES funding for a second round of small business grants through the Economic Development’s “Renaissance Fund.” In the first round of the grants, 16 businesses applied and received more than $133,000.
At-large councilman Terry Short Jr. suggested that the city double the fund to $300,000 to not delay supporting small businesses if additional funds are needed.
“We made $150,000 available in phase one and we sort of repeated that for round two from that past experience. I think that...we may blow up the $150,000 cap. We can do a round three, but the thing with that is we’re adding 30 days to our business community potentially struggling and maybe not opening the doors again,” Short said.
Council members present agreed to double the fund amount to $300,000, as well as increase the maximum grant per business from $15,000 to $25,000. Ward B councilman Bruce Allen was not present at Monday’s meeting.
Because of the budget increase of more than 1%, council must hold a public hearing on allocating the CARES funds at their Sept. 14 meeting.
