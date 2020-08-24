Waynesboro City Council discusses CARES funding

City council chambers opened again for in-person meetings on Monday night for the first time since COVID-19 closed the doors in March, but COVID-19 related topics were a majority of Waynesboro City Council’s discussion.

The city received two allocations from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding totaling more than $3.9 million. In a presentation by deputy city manager Jim Shaw, council reviewed the use of CARES funding to date.

To date, Waynesboro has earmarked or allocated more than $1.4 million of its CARES money while $2.5 million of the funds remain. Waynesboro Public Schools will receive 15% of CARES funds, a total of $600,000. Other CARES expenditures include $250,000 allocated for temporary housing for homeless, more than $215,000 for PPE, $150,000 for non profit sustainability grants, and another $133,000 for small business assistance.

The funds are restricted to necessary expenditures because of COVID-19 and funds not used by Dec. 30 must be returned.